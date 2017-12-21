Todd Kassal Planning Fundraising Event With College Students To Help Local Charities
Not only will the fundraiser bring out the creativity of the students, but the winning design will help raise funds. Kassal has yet to decide which charity will receive this money, but there are plenty to choose from in the area.
"The money will go to a children's charity, that's for sure," states Kassal. "There are so many great organizations that help children and their families. At the end of this fundraiser, being able to hand them a check will be gratifying."
Kassal has plans to approach the local college about spreading the word about the fundraiser. Students who want to participate will then sign up and given a set of guidelines. These guidelines will be about how the design should be and the relevant message.
"I want this design to be something the charity can sell for years to come to raise money," says Kassal. "Not only will we focus on selling these shirts shortly, but the design will then become part of the charity."
Kassal expects numerous graphic design students to sign up for the fundraiser. He hopes this brings out their creative side, but also shift eyes to rising artists in the area.
The opportunity does not often come as many fundraisers in the area host other ways to donate money. It's a win-win for the charity and the community.
After designs are submitted, members of the charity will choose the winner. The drawing will then turn into a shirt that will sell around the community.
The fundraising event will take place when the designs are displayed. This gathering will also be a moment to start the fundraising aspect of the plan.
"There will be multiple ways for people to donate money," explains Kassal. "But the central aspect will be shirt sales."
Everyone loves t-shirts. Displaying the message the charity wants will be extremely important. There will be set specific guidelines once Kassal picks the foundation.
"The shirt has to convey a powerful message bringing awareness to the charity," says Kassal. "It's important that this shirt can be sold for years to come, while still being relevant and powerful."
While plans are still early, Kassal hopes to make the design ceremony a significant event. Kassal is learning towards hosting a dinner function while having local eateries provide the catering. Local college students can volunteer to help with the dinner. This gathering would be an informal way to raise even more money with straight donations.
The best part about this idea for a fundraiser is that it's risk-free. The basic shirts donated by a local supplier help in a big way. A local print shop would be in charge of applying the design to these shirts.
Because of businesses offering their services for the fundraiser, Kassal and the charity occur no cost. Every dollar gathered would go directly to the charity.
Everything from the potential dinner to the creation of the shirts become donated. This critical aspect allows every cent given to the charity. Kassal says this fact was significant to him when planning.
"There is no reason to put on a fundraiser if you occur unnecessary costs," says Kassal. "Every dollar should help the organization. And a t-shirt fundraiser is the perfect avenue."
Kassal hopes to approach the local colleges soon to spread the word.
"I'm looking forward to viewing some of the early designs," says Kassal. "There are some amazing artists in these schools, and I'm sure the winning design will turn heads."
