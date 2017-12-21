Parsons Construction Group Wins Third Consecutive Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Award

Parsons Construction Group Wins Third Consecutive Pulse Award

Parsons Construction Group earns high praise from satisfied customers, leading to its third straight Pulse Award.

LOVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earning the highest possible customer satisfaction rating of 5 stars from Pulse of the City News again, Parsons Construction Group, LLC has won its third straight prestigious Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award.

Pulse of the City News is committed to finding and honoring those companies in the building and construction industry that have provided an excellent experience for their customers. The Pulse research team analyzes research and information gathered from many sources, including online business and consumer user-review websites, blogs, social media, business-rating services, and other credible sources, and determines a yearly rating for each company. Companies that receive the highest possible rating of 4 to 5 stars earn the Pulse Award.

With a history dating back nearly two decades, Parsons Construction Group handles painting, coating and sealing surfaces; insulation; dry ice cleaning; and solarium and greenhouse construction/additions for commercial and residential clients, both big and small.

The company is built on a foundation of strong relationships, not just with its clients, but also with four of the must trusted and respected manufacturers of their kind in the country: Florian Greenhouse, Textured Coatings of America, Reflecting Optimizing Insulation, and Cold Jet.

The company reinvented itself in 2010 and began specializing in products such as Tex-Cote paint and Reflective Optimizing Insulation (R.O.I.), a patent-pending 98.5% pure copper-confetti-like material. Tex-Cote® is highly reflective, impermeable to moisture and ultraviolet rays, resists mold and mildew, and is guaranteed for a lifetime. R.O.I. is a revolutionary insulation product that guarantees savings as well as changing how homes or businesses feel ALL year long, no matter where they are geographically located in the United States or around the world. “See the savings and feel the difference.”

Parsons Construction Group has always focused on offering clients premium exclusive products as well as green, energy-efficient and sustainable solutions to their needs. Other priorities include honesty, communication and follow through, all of which result in excellent customer service and a host of satisfied clients. “Our philosophy at Parsons is that you have to care first,” says General Manager Rick Barreto. “Our team here at Parsons is one big family. Many other companies make that claim, but few mean it like we do.”

About Parsons Construction Group, LLC

Parsons Construction Group began in 1999 as Sunteriors, a design-build, one-of-a-kind greenhouse/solarium/conservatory contractor. In 2003, it became Florian Gallery. The company reorganized as Parsons Construction Group, LLC in 2010, adding new services to the current list.

Parsons Construction Group is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with an additional location in the Orland, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater area. For more information call 513-278-2000 (Ohio) or 407-543-6000 (Florida) or go online to parsonsconstructiongroup.com. Visit the company’s Pulse Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34u2u28433y2/Parsons-Construction-Group-LLC/Loveland/OH.

About Pulse of the City News

Pulse of the City News dedicates itself to advancing excellence in customer service throughout the building and construction industry. We conduct research on customer experience in the industry on a rolling basis, independent of any industry participants to ensure its objectivity, using a balanced proprietary methodology of measurement. Ratings are reviewed annually and published on our website and through other means. Through The Stirling Center for Excellence, we provide training courses and other resource materials supporting increased customer service excellence.

For more information about Pulse of the City News, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.



