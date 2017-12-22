Growth of Leadless Pacemakers Market due to Increasing Incidence of Heart Diseases in Medical Science

Leadless Pacemakers Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global leadless pacemakers market is segmented into type such as multi-component leadless pacemaker and single component leadless pacemaker. However, current leadless pacemaker technology is limited to single chamber pacing. Apart from this, future generation technologies are expected to progress multi component or multi chamber leadless pacemaker. Among these segments, single component leadless pacemaker segment is anticipated to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients suffering from arrhythmia diseases is anticipated to be the major factor behind the growth of this segment.

Global leadless pacemakers market is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global leadless pacemakers market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing number of patients with brady-arrythmias and slow heart rhythms across the globe. Moreover, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is also a major factor which is anticipated to fuel the demand for leadless pacemakers in near future.

The North America segment by region is likely to grow at considerable pace during the forecast period. Better healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are likely to be the major factors behind the growth of market in North America region.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

According to American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death in United States. In addition to this, around 17.3 Million people die due to heart diseases in U.S. every year and are expected to grow to more than 23.6 Million by 2030. Apart from this, slow heart rate of patients is one of the major causes of deaths around the world. Further, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and rising number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases across the globe are anticipated to fuel the growth of global leadless pacemaker market over the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Healthcare Sector

Enhancements in healthcare sector, introduction of innovative & advanced medical procedures such as leadless pacemakers which are lifesaving, more reliable, effective and cost efficient are envisioned to drive the demand for leadless pacemakers in near future. Moreover, easy installation of leadless pacemakers as compared to conventional pacemakers is also a major factor which is propelling the growth of leadless pacemakers market.

However, high cost of leadless pacemakers as compared to conventional pacemakers is likely to inhibit the growth of the leadless pacemakers market in the near future.

The report titled “Leadless Pacemakers Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global leadless pacemakers market in terms of market segmentation by technology and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global leadless pacemakers market which includes company profiling of Medtronics, St. Jude Medical LLC (Abbott Laboratories) and Biotronic. Some other prominent vendors that may enter into manufacturing of leadless pacemaker are Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Sorin Group, Vitatron, Lepu Medical, and Terumo Corp. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global leadless pacemakers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

