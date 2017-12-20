Duane C. Keller, DMD Named Top CE Leader
Dentistry Today named Duane C. Keller, DMD, FAGD a top 2017 Dental CE Leader for 2017. The Chief Scientific Officer of Perio Protect, LLC is honored.
Tens of thousands of dental professionals have attended his courses over the years and benefited from his insights. Lou Graham is one of them: "Working with Duane opened my eyes to the world of oxygenation and the absolute benefits for my patients. In less than a year of implementing his Perio Tray® therapy, I've witnessed over 120 healthier patients in my practice, including my dad. Duane, like myself, always is asking the 'why' about oral health care, and I must say, I love his approach."
Some of Dr. Keller's course titles and descriptions are listed below:
- Periodontal Therapy: Treat the Cause of Disease
How the Perio Protect Method Fits Your Patient and Your Practice
The old method of scaling, root planing surgery and then send the patient home to regrow the same pathogens IS OVER! The "recurring recall" patient and professional frustration of "doing it again" that doesn't work. Your patient returns with disease because your current methods do not control the cause of disease.
- Kill 'em Quick, Dead, and Often
Recurrence rates for periodontal disease are so high because chronic, destructive oral infections causing the disease are so challenging to manage. New research shows that patients who use an adjunctive prescription tray to place 1.7% hydrogen peroxide in the periodontal pockets, at the site of the infection, have more significant decreases in bacterial loads, in PPD, and in BOP than those with debridement and scaling alone.
- Your Office is an Oral Wound Clinic
Periodontal bacteria evolve at a much faster rate than human immune capabilities. The process of host responses is explained to facilitate a better understanding of the inflammatory process and opportunities for managing these situation, including an oral oxygen therapy that is often used in chronic wound clinics.
- It's Not Just the Quick Kill. Oxygen is Also Key.
Biofilms are refractory to antibiotics. Killing bacteria is important, but biofilms quickly repopulate and the infectious cycle continues. A more effective, long-term solution for periodontal disease will not only kill pathogens, but also change the microenvironment in the periodontal pocket with oxygen so that the biofilms that regrow are part of a healthy oral flora. The oxygen therapy is easy to administer with a prescription tray that delivers oxygenating agents directly into the sulcus or pocket.
For 20 years now, the December issue of Dentistry Today has highlighted some of the top leaders in continuing education and dental consulting. Leaders must have a real passion for their work, along with a sincere desire to become one of the top professionals in their declared area or areas of expertise. They know as teachers, and often as authors as well, that excellent learning experiences come not only from sharing their professional experiences, but also from the accumulated knowledge gained from sharing knowledge with others.
