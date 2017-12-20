Boeing Approves TRIM MicroSol 590XT for Aerospace Manufacturing
TRIM MicroSol 590XT, an advanced-technology, aerospace, microemulsion, has received Boeing process spec number BAC5008 approval for areas 1 through 6.
Sealants, paints, heat-treated steels, dissimilar metal stackups, exterior aluminum surfaces, titanium, and titanium alloys are commonly used in the aerospace industry, including Boeing and their subcontractors. These approvals allow Boeing and their subcontractors to use MicroSol 590XT to machine these high-tech aerospace alloys to make parts for all space and aircraft including the 737, 767, 777, and 787 families of airplanes.
“MicroSol 590XT not only meets the demands of specific aerospace customers, but it is also environmentally and regulatory compliant for the foreseeable future. The expanding Boeing area approvals allows Boeing and its subcontractors to utilize MicroSol 590XT in many more manufacturing operations.” stated Master Fluid Solutions’ Director of Global Aerospace Strategic Business Unit, Monte Dhatt.
MicroSol 590XT improves on the validated performance of previous generations with a robust stability package using environmentally safe ingredients. The formula is a favorite of production mangers, environmental advocates, and safety professionals.
MicroSol 590XT is free of chlorine, triazine, formaldehyde releasers, phenols, boron, DCHA, and secondary amines. It dramatically extends useful life without the need for tank-side biocides or fungicides. MicroSol 590XT provides superior corrosion inhibition on all ferrous and nonferrous metals and keeps parts and machines very clean to reduce maintenance and production time.
MicroSol 590XT is low foaming for today’s demanding high-pressure, high-volume applications and it provides an optimized combination of cooling and lubricity to titanium, aluminum, steel, stainless steel, and Inconel® machining applications.
About Boeing
Boeing is the world's leading aerospace company and the largest manufacturer of commercial jetliners and military aircraft combined. Additionally, Boeing designs and
manufactures rotorcraft, electronic and defense systems, missiles, satellites, launch vehicles, and advanced information and communication systems. As a major service
provider to NASA, Boeing operates the Space Shuttle and International Space Station. The company also provides numerous military and commercial airline support services. Boeing has customers in more than 90 countries around the world and is one of the largest U.S. exporters in terms of sales.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, and rust preventives under the TRIM® and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customer’s total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use our products, the protection of our planet, and the overall impact on our customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named #1 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for 2017. For further information, contact a local distributor, who can be found at https://www.2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit https://www.masterfluidsolutions.com.
Photo: TRIM® MicroSol® 590XT – Milling,
https://pdocs.masterchemical.com/mcc/docs/db-i/app1024-T/MicroSol-590XT-milling.jpg
###
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
email us here