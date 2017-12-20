Shema Kolainu Autism Workshop on Leading Sensory Strategies a Success
The workshop, led by Alexa Moses, MS, OTR/L at Shema Kolainu, provided a comprehensive description of innovative sensory strategies. Some of the major issues, outlined in the presentation, included Sensory Processing Disorder, Self-Stimulatory Behaviors and Interventions, Snoezelen Room Use and Function, Easing Transitions During the Day, The Role of ABA and the ABA/Occupational Therapy Collaboration, Backpack Education for School/Home. Additionally, the audience was engaged in preparation of slime, a jelly-like toy aimed at providing different sensational experiences to children.
The workshop achieved its primary goal of providing parents, caregivers and professionals with practical guidelines of addressing various sensory challenges of autistic children. As a nonprofit, specializing in quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring, Shema Kolainu-Hear Our Voices, a model school and center for children with autism and related disabilities, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. The school reaches out to children and their families in all five boroughs of NYC and helps students develop the necessary skills to reach their greatest potential.
Shema Kolainu was founded and is operated by Joshua Weinstein, Ph.D., M.B.A., CEO & Founder, Suri Gruen, Program Director, Gili Rechany, MA, SBL, BCBA, Educational Director. Please visit us at www.shemakolainu.org. We extend our thanks to the New York City Council Autism Initiative for providing the necessary funds for this program.
