Archi-Tech Releases New NPI/340B Lookup Tool Saves Time

What DART NPI does in minutes used to take me all day to do.” — Senior Director, Sales Operations

PENNINGTON, NJ, USA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archi-Tech Systems, Inc. has announced NPI DART – an affordable, lightning fast and strategic NPI lookup tool!

Our many pharma clients were tired of tedious and slow online NPI lookups. They asked if we could design a faster way…and we did. Many of them have been using this phenomenal tool for years, and they are so happy with it, we’ve decided to “productize” it for release to the entire industry.

Our new tool, called DART NPI Plus, contains the entire 5.4M-record NPI Database…plus ALL of the following additional data:

- OPA 340B Covered Entities Identifiers. All facilities approved by OPA as eligible to provide drugs through the 340B program.

- Medicaid Exclusion Status. All entities opting to bill Medicaid for the 340B drugs used for their Medicaid patients. Used to facilitate the prevention of duplicate discounts.

- Medicare Provider Type Specialty Description. Organizes NPI taxonomies into logical groupings. Examples: Endocrinologists, Acute Care Hospitals, Skilled Nursing Facility, etc.

In addition, Archi-Tech has added additional attributes to the data by applying “added value” processes.

- Groups. Archi-Tech has developed processes to create “inferred groups,” matching prescribers to entities and assigning a match confidence rating.

- Core Based Statistical Area Alignment. Data can be viewed by CBSA geo definitions

Here’s how our clients use DART NPI:

Research HCPs

- Rapid Lookup Capability, by name/location/specialty

- Generate Excel Exports of All HCPs by Taxonomy Code or Medicaid Specialty, by State or CBSA

- Import NPI IDs, to attach complete HCP demographics

- Validate NPI IDs on incoming files, via import functionality

Track/Analyze Healthcare Organizations

- Rapid Lookup Capability – by name/location/taxonomy/specialty

- Generate Excel Exports of All Organizations by Taxonomy Code or Medicaid Specialty, by State or CBSA

- Find groups of HCPs associated with Organizations

- Import NPI IDs – to attach complete Organization demographics

- Validate NPI IDs on incoming files, via import functionality

Keep Up to Date on Covered Entities and 340B Status

- Monitor New Entrants or Changes To Existing Members’ Status

- Covered Entity Profiles: Search by 340B Identifiers and Attributes

- Keep Apprised of Medicaid Exclusions, and current status

DART functionality gives you:

- Full command of all 5.4M records, at your fingertips, offline – no connection required.

- The ability to perform even complex searches on any combination of attribute – name, state, taxonomy, specialty, etc. – for organizations or individuals, getting results in seconds.

- Ability to export any attributes of the search results, grouping and aggregating in any way if needed – by taxonomy, Medicaid Specialty, geo area, etc.

- Store search, list and export templates and save macros making it easy to re-run important scenarios with a single click.

About: For over 25 years Archi-Tech (www.Archi-Tech.com) has been a leading provider of outsourced data integration, ad-hoc analytics and executive and field reporting solutions to the over 100 clients in the Pharmaceuticals Industry. Our solutions help start-ups/emerging companies to established industry giants. We are recognized as having the fastest solutions in the pharma industry and our knowledge of how to target your audience and report your data is unparalleled.

