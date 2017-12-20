83 Intermountain Healthcare clinics achieve NCQA medical home recognition
All primary care clinics of the Intermountain Medical Group honored for patient-centered careSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intermountain Medical Group—the arm of Intermountain Healthcare that manages its clinics and employs physicians throughout Utah—recently announced that all 83 of its primary care clinics achieved National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recognition as Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMHs). Medical homes champion patient-centered care, and the NCQA has the most widely adopted medical home evaluation program in the country with more than 12,000 practices recognized.
Intermountain Medical Group is an early adopter of the medical home model in Utah and the Intermountain West, establishing medical homes for older adults more than 15 years ago, and expanding the model to all primary care clinics beginning in 2011. To earn recognition, which is valid for three years, each clinic has demonstrated the ability to consistently meet PCMH key elements:
1. Patient-centered, same-day access and clinical advice
2. Team-based care, enlisting patients and families as partners in decision-making
3. Population health management for disease prevention and early intervention
4. Care management by identifying and supporting patients with chronic conditions
5. Care coordination to support continuity and prevent sporadic care or gaps in care
6. Measurement of performance to enhance safety, clinical quality, and patient experience
These PCMH standards were established by the NCQA in coordination with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Osteopathic Association.
According to Mark Briesacher, Chief Physician Executive & President of Intermountain Medical Group, “The work, and teamwork, led by our primary care, care management, and consultant teams have moved our clinics along this journey to better serve and care for patients and families. We are now well-positioned to achieve safer care, better clinical outcomes and experiences, and lower costs. 2017 has been a year of achievements for our primary care practices, with not only our medical home recognitions but also our significant progress in advancing team-based care models that support the integration of mental health in physical care. We are now focused on the next innovation, bringing together primary care, virtual specialty care, population health, homecare, and community health to better serve our patients, families, and communities.”
“Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology, and coordinated care focused on patients,” says NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Intermountain Medical Group has the tools, systems, and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”
For more information and to find clinics with NCQA PCMH recognition, visit http://recognition.ncqa.org.
About Intermountain Healthcare
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system of 22 hospitals, a Medical Group with 180 clinics and 1,700 employed physicians and clinicians, a health plans division called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit IntermountainHealthcare.org.
About NCQA
NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed healthcare choices.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
email us here