SPENT Money APP offers a way to give and receive with last-minute holiday gifts, no shipping required and cash back

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPENT Money is hoping to avoid the stress of missing that last ship date this holiday season by highlighting some of the experiences that can be purchased as gifts through the SPENT Money APP. SPENT offers unique gifts plus the added benefit of earning cash back on any purchases made through the APP, on top of any rewards and loyalty programs that they are currently enrolled in – creating an extra cash back bonus.

With partners such as Groupon and Fanexchange SPENT has hundreds of fun and creative experiences for individuals, couples, families and groups - like go-cart racing for your nephew or cooking classes for your sister who just got her first apartment to scavenger hunts and ghost tours that can be enjoyed by the whole family or tickets to see Pink in concert, for the perfect date night. All you have to do is download and register on SPENT Money then shop through the app, to get up to 5% cash back for yourself…it’s that easy! No stores, wrapping or shipping required, and the tickets or vouchers are instantly available, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the holidays!

And to make the most wonderful time of the year even better, SPENT is giving an additional $10 cash back bonus to registered users when they make their first purchase at a participating cash back merchant throughout the holiday season.

“The gift of a day or night out to try something new is a great option, especially when it’s a shared experience,” states Julianne Galvin, CMO of SPENT. “They are terrific for last minute gifts – plus when you buy them, you get a little cash back gift for yourself. Now, I call that a great way to shop for the holidays!”

SPENT Money is an APP that is focused on enabling people to be smarter spenders, so they can maximize their money. Besides the amazing cash back, users can track and organize their spending keeping them in control of their finances.

SPENT Money and SPENT Travel are available on Andriod and iOS.

About SPENT

SPENT launched in 2016, with SPENT Money, which solves the problem of expense management, with the added bonus of cash back. The product was originally designed for the needs of micro-businesses, freelancers, and contractors — professionals with some of the finest lines between personal and professional spend. But it works really well for anyone looking for a great way to manage their money, track their expenses and get cash back for the purchases they make.

SPENT, SPENT Money and SPENT Travel dba of Receiptless Software Inc.

12 E. 49th Street

New York, NY 10017

(646.251.8128)

For more information, please go to www.spentapp.com or www.travel.spentapp.com