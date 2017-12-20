The Aviation Professionals Association Announces a Comprehensive Benefits Program for Business Aviation
The program includes 401k plans, accident and disability insurance, college tuition program, financial planning and more.BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s economy, it has become vital for all companies to offer competitive benefit packages in order to attract, reward and retain key employees.
To address this need for business aviation professionals, the Aviation Professionals Association (APA) created the aviation industry's foremost benefits program for its members. The program, named AvPerks™, was developed in partnership with leading benefits providers, including New York Life, Trans America and Colonial Life. APA members will now have access to an exclusive group of professionals who provide expert solutions for the financial and insurance needs of APA members.
The program meets the employee benefits needs of any size business, whether large, mid-size, small or independent contractor, and is structured to be flexible and easy to administer. Our program is designed to meet the diverse needs of employees at every stage of their life and help them plan for the future.
“Our benefits program was originally designed for corporate pilots, who wanted the same benefit packages as their peers in commercial aviation,” said APA’s Executive Director, John Wraga. “We felt that any business involved in general aviation, both large and small, would benefit from a similar program, so we set out to create the industry’s foremost benefits package in partnership with leading benefit providers,” continued Wraga.
About the Aviation Professionals Association
The Aviation Professionals Association is an organization created to meet the needs of business aviation professionals and to advocate on their behalf on issues affecting general aviation, as well as to promote the importance business aviation has in creating jobs and on the economy. For more information about the Aviation Professionals Association, visit their website http://www.apa.aero, or call them at 781-860-7403.
