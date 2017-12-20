SMA Cable Assemblies on LMR Cable Deliver High Performance Results
Amphenol RF releases a line of pre-configured SMA cable assemblies on LMR® 195 & 240 cables.
Amphenol RF (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce a line of SMA fixed length cable assemblies on LMR-195 and LMR-240 cables. This full Amphenol solution combines precision machined Amphenol RF SMA connectors with high performing LMR cables developed by Times Microwave, an Amphenol company. These pre-configured cable assemblies are designed to offer a lower loss option with superior electrical performance to standard cables.
The LMR Cable Assemblies operate between DC to 6 GHz and are ideal for wireless communications systems and high performing applications such as base stations, antennas, and other telecommunication devices. The cable is constructed with a black polyethylene jacket, closed cell foam poly dielectric, and bonded tape conductor. All of these components work together to make the LMR cable more rugged compared to other braided cables. The 50 Ohm SMA connectors feature brass construction with gold plating.
These new assemblies are offered in straight plug to straight plug, straight plug to right-angle plug, straight plug to bulkhead jack and right-angle to right-angle plug configurations. They are also available in standard imperial lengths of 6, 12, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, along with metric lengths of 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, and 1 meter. Custom lengths are available upon request.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
LMR® is a registered trademark of Times Microwave.
