Stylelabs brings innovative DAM platform within reach of the midmarket
Stylelabs leverages enterprise experience to bring its innovative marketing platform, called Marketing Content Hub, within reach of mid-market customers.
Marketing Content Hub is now available in a convenient Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model that is accessible for departmental solutions and small and midsize business.
Marketing Content Hub takes a holistic approach to marketing content management covering Digital Asset Management (DAM), brand portals (BP), marketing resource management (MRM), and product information management (PIM) in one platform. Microsoft Azure enables Stylelabs to build a scalable, multi-tenant SaaS platform it can offer to end customers at a competitive price without ever compromising on the highest standards of innovation quality.
“Microsoft Azure helped us at Stylelabs to turn a great product into a world-class Software-as-a-Service solution. We couldn’t have built such a robust operation is such short term without this great cloud,” said Tim Pashuysen, CSO & Co-founder, Stylelabs
Marketing Content Hub was built from the ground up to natively support Azure. This allows elastic scaling on many levels of the technology stack, from content delivery up to media processing. Where possible, Azure Platform Services were chosen as the implementation model because of its cost effectiveness and reliability. Stylelabs is currently taking advantage of Azure Web Apps, Azure Blob storage, Microsoft Cognitive Services and many more. All these services can be set up within minutes via the Azure Resource Manager.
“We’re excited that Microsoft Azure enables Stylelabs to continuously improve its digital asset management solution with market leading PaaS and intelligence capabilities while also extending their SaaS while also offering to small and medium-sized customers,” said Nicole Herskowitz, general manager of Product Marketing, Azure, Microsoft Corp. “With Marketing Content Hub on Azure, users can count on a fast and always on solution in the cloud.”
Stylelabs expects to add more multinational companies to its current client portfolio in 2017. These include leading Global 500 world players, such as Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hilton, REI, General Mills, Viacom, E&J Gallo Wineries, Victoria’s Secret, and Vista Outdoor, which have chosen Stylelabs as their partner for its worldwide Marketing Content Hub® technology.
About Stylelabs
Stylelabs is a software company with 15 years of experience in the development of enterprise marketing technology for world brands, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods, media, retail and agencies. The company was founded in 2001 by Tim Pashuysen (CSO) and Tom De Ridder (CTO).
Stylelabs doubled its turnover in 2016 to €12,000,000.
The company’s American subsidiary, Stylelabs Inc., was established in 2013.
Stylelabs’ clients are located mainly in Europe and the United States.
Marketing Content Hub®, as the innovative Stylelabs platform is called, is a high-end software application that enables large companies to collate, organise and publish their marketing content, across a whole range of channels, including websites, e-commerce and social media.
Marketing Content Hub enables data to be enriched, edited, evaluated and used in worldwide marketing campaigns. Everything is centralised in an easy-to-use portal site, giving marketing departments an invaluable tool for communicating faster, more efficiently and at a lower cost.
Ben Paindavin
Stylelabs
495619008
email us here
Marketing Content Hub powers CloudDAM