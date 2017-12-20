OneWeb to Present on Reducing the Impact of Mega-LEO Constellations on Space Congestion at Military Space SA 2018
SMi Group Reports: OneWeb confirm their participation at SMi’s 13th annual Military Space SA ConferenceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce a new speaker for the 13th annual Military Space Situational Awareness (SSA) conference: Dr Tim Maclay, Director Mission Systems Engineering, from OneWeb will be delivering a keynote address day two of the conference (26th April 2018) on: ‘How OneWeb Works to Responsibly Reduce the Impact of Mega-LEO Constellations on Space Congestion’.
This presentation will explore: Critical considerations to mitigate space congestion obligations and ensure the safe and efficient operation of military and commercial satellites; SSA capabilities to reduce risk of collisions and SAT damage; working with military, civil and industry partners to encourage sustainable mega-constellation practices.
With the era of mega-constellations fast approaching, the importance of ensuring responsible space exploitation can continue for years to come is at the forefront of planning for the space community. OneWeb are one of many constellation operators with a critical interest in Space Situational Awareness and Dr Tim Maclay will be joining 20 more expert presenters in London on 25th and 26th April 2018 to advance this important conversation.
There will also be interactive half-day, pre-conference workshop, Tuesday 24th April 2018, on: ‘Developing a Roadmap for Proportionate Space Regulation’, hosted by conference chairman Sqn Ldr (Ret’d UK MoD) Ralph ‘Dinz’ Dinsley, Associate, Reflecting Space.
Latest registrations include: DSTL, FMV (Swedish Defence Material Administration), FOI, French Joint Space Command, Measat Satellite Systems Sdn. Bhd., Royal Thai Air Force, Serco Group plc, The Boeing Company, XTAR and many more.
To view the full timetable of speakers and their presentation topics, download the brochure from the event website at: http://www.military-space.com/einpr
For those looking to attend the two-day conference; register online by 31st January to save £200!
---- END ----
Military Space Situational Awareness Conference
25th and 26th April 2018
London, UK
http://www.military-space.com/einpr
Gold Sponsored by: ExoAnalytics. Sponsored by: Baader Planetarium GMBH.
For information on exhibiting or sponsoring: Contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748
Booking information: Contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Shannon Cargan
SMi Group
+44 20 7827 6138
email us here