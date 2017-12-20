Community Oncology Alliance Elects Officers and New Board Members for 2018

Announces Formation of COA Government Affairs and Payment Reform Committees

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is pleased to announce the election of new members to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Additionally, the COA Board has launched and nominated participants for a dedicated standing committee on Government Affairs and Policy as well as Payment Reform.

COA is a non-profit 501(c)6 organization controlled by community oncologists and is singularly dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve.

COA has an Executive Committee of Officers that reports to a Board of Directors. The Board is comprised of volunteer representatives from community oncology, who direct the management of COA by its Executive Director. The nominations were completed during a regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, December 18, 2017.

“As a volunteer advocacy organization, the success of COA is made possible through the active involvement of its volunteers. We are lucky to have a fantastic team of dedicated members on the COA Board, Executive team, and various committees,” said Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, president of COA and CEO of NY Cancer Specialists in New York. “On behalf of all the patients, practices, and providers we serve, I want to thank the new and continuing COA Board members for their service.”

The complete and current list of Officers and Board members can be viewed on the COA website at http://www.communityoncology.org/home/about-us/officers-and-board.

COA Board of Directors Elections:

The following individuals were elected to serve another term on the COA Board of Directors:

• Jeffrey Vacirca, MD (New York)

• Miriam Atkins, MD (Augusta, GA)

• Robert E. Baird, RN (Dayton, OH)

• Randy Broun, MD (Cincinnati, OH)

• Fred Divers, MD (Hot Springs, AR)

• Bruce Gould, MD (Marietta, GA)

• Mark Nelson, Pharm.D (Tacoma, WA)

The following individuals were elected to serve a first-time term on the COA Board of Directors:

• Anshu K. Jain, MD (Ashland, KY)

• Seaborn “Donny” Wade, MD (Richmond, VA)

• William “Bud” Pierce, MD (Salem, OR)

• Troy Simon (Fresno/San Diego, CA)

As per the COA by-laws, all Board of Director positions are 3-year terms. These new elections will be effective January 1, 2018 and terminate on December 31, 2020. With these elections and changes, there are 35 Board members, which is the maximum allowed under the current COA by-laws.

Four current COA Board members will be leaving the Board at the end of 2017. COA would like to express its sincere thanks to Erin Dunbar, MD (GA), Nash Gabriel, MD (OH), Tom Gallo (VA), and Barry Russo (TX) for their contributions and service to community oncology. Their support for COA is greatly appreciated and we look forward to their continued involvement.

COA Executive Committee Officer Elections:

The following individuals were re-elected to serve as officers of COA and on the Executive Committee. The Executive Committee reports to the COA Board of Directors:

• Jeffrey Vacirca, MD (President)

• Michael Diaz, MD (Vice President)

• Kashyap Patel, MD (Secretary)

• Ricky Newton (Treasurer; ex officio)

• Bruce Gould, MD (Immediate Past President)

• Mark Thompson, MD (Past President)

• David Eagle, MD (Past President)

• Harry “Mac” Barnes, MD (Past President)

• Miriam Atkins, MD (Officer-at-Large)

• Ted Okon (Executive Director; ex officio)

As per the COA by-laws, all officer positions are one-year terms beginning on January 1, 2018 and terminating on December 31, 2018. As full-time employees of COA, Messrs. Okon and Newton serve as non-voting members on the Executive Committee.

COA Government Affairs and Policy Committee:

COA is also announcing the formation of a standing Government Affairs and Policy Committee. Mark Thompson, MD, past president of COA and a practicing medical oncologist at the Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio, has been elected to serve as chair of the newly formed committee for a one-year term.

COA Payment Reform Committee:

The following individuals have been named to serve on the recently established COA Payment Reform Committee:

• Sibel Blau, MD (Tacoma, WA)

• Brian Bourbeau (Cincinnati, OH)

• Randy Broun, MD (Cincinnati, OH)

• Sarah Cevallos (Fort Myers, FL)

• Michael Diaz, MD (St. Petersburg, FL)

• Robert “Bo” Gamble (Washington, DC)

• Lucio Gordan, MD (Gainesville, FL)

• Bruce Gould, MD (Marietta, GA)

• Chris Henderson (Fort Worth, TX)

• Jeff Hunnicutt (Tacoma, WA)

• Terrill Jordan (Hackensack, NJ)

• Ed Licitra, M.D., Ph.D (East Brunswick, NJ)

• Aaron Lyss (Nashville, TN)

• Sashi Naidu, M.D (Rock Hill, SC)

• Mark Nelson, Pharm.D. (Tacoma, WA)

• Ted Okon, MBA (Washington, DC)

• Scott Parker (Marietta, GA)

• Kashyap Patel M.D. (Rock Hill, SC)

• Debra Patt, M.D., MPH, MBA (Austin, TX)

• Jeff Patton, M.D. (Nashville, TN)

Bruce Gould, MD, immediate past president of COA and a practicing medical oncologist at Northwest Georgia Medical Specialists in Marietta, Georgia, has been elected to serve as chair of the committee for a one-year term.