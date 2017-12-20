Functional Flour Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Functional Flour -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional Flour Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Functional Flour -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Functional Flour market is expected to grow from $51.48 billion in 2016 to reach $91.23 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Growing demand for healthier food products, increasing adoption in bakery products productions, and raising market for Gluten-Free Flour are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, strict regulations on food quality, intensified competition from substitutes are hindering the market growth.

Ready-to-Eat Product application segment sector leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to register substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to changing life style habits and rapid urbanization in emerging countries. North America is expected to command the global market with largest market revenue due to increasing health awareness, growing demand for bakery products. Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global functional flour market include Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, General Mills, Inc., Ingredion, Limagrain, Maticnjak, Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited, Sunopta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Scoular Company.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2101713-functional-flour-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Ingredients Types Covered:

• Pre-Cooked Flours

• Specialty Flours

o Enzyme-Treated Flours

o Gluten-Free Flours

o Extruded & Partially Transformed Flours

o Pre-Gelatinized Flours

• Other Functional Flours

Raw Materials Covered:

• Sprouted Grain

• Tapioca

• Wheat

• Corn

• Maize

• Peanut

• Rice

• Other Raw Materials

Form Types Covered:

• Granulated Functional flours

• Instant Formula

• Waxy Functional Flours

• Multi benefit functional flours

Applications Covered:

• Soups & Sauces

• Ready-to-Eat Products

o Snacks

o Pasta Products

o Breakfast Cereals

o Others

• Bakery Products

o Donuts & Rolls

o Cookies

o Cakes & Pastries

o Breads

o Other Bakery Products

• Other Applications

o Spreads & Infant Formula

o Special Diet Food

o Seasoning Bases and Coatings & Breadings

o Beverages

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2101713-functional-flour-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2101713

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

