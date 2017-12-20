Clickstream Analytics Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Clickstream Analytics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

The Global Clickstream Analytics market is expected to grow from $ 556.92 million in 2016 to reach $ 1646.51 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 16.7%. Growing demand for eCommerce which leads to rise in consumer data, huge acceptance of traditional techniques to digital techniques is favouring the market. In addition, raise in data privacy issues and regulations are hampering the market.

Customers accessing the internet in huge number have acquired the largest market share

which is dominating the basket analysis and personalization segment. By end user, retail and ecommerce segment is growing rapidly due to the increase of clickstream data in daily life and rising demand for online shopping. North America followed by Asia Pacific is dominating the clickstream market with the use of new technologies.

Some of the key players in global clickstream market include Webtrends, Vlocity, Inc, Verto Analytics, Inc, Talend S.A, Splunk, Inc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Jumpshot, Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Google, Inc, Connexity, Inc, At Internet and Adobe Systems Incorporated.

Applications Covered:

• Website/Application Optimization

• Click Path Optimization

• Basket Analysis and Personalization

• Traffic Analysis

• Customer Analysis

• Other Business Applications

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

Types Covered:

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

• Software

Deployment Models Covered:

• On-Demand

• On-Premises

End Users Covered:

• Travel and Hospitality

• Transportation and Logistics

• Telecom and IT

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Energy and Utilities

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

