Gen Com Solar, Igniting the Solar Industry Nationwide, Announces Decentralized Commercial Solar Platform Engine

Gen Com Solar is a Commercial Platform that provides a decentralized cloud service connecting four distinct verticals within the Commercial Solar Industry.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen Com Solar offers a proven Platform to accelerate wide-scale deployment of commercial solar while reducing commercial business owner’s monthly energy bills, as well as allowing for higher yields in the solar development, construction, and financing sales cycle. This is enabled through cloud-based software which functions as a hub for multiple parties to manage the entire deal flow from beginning to end resulting in increased efficiencies, improved scalability and higher deal closure success rates.

Gen Com Solar currently has over 300 Lead Generation Agents using its Platform. The company has announced plans for a new campaign launch in January of 2018 to expand their agent network to over 1,000 agents, more than tripling their lead generation opportunities.

The Solar Development sales cycle offers many challenges including locating viable projects, long sales cycles and long project development cycles. Gen Com Solar addresses these issues to solve the cash flow problems associated with these challenges by offering Solar Developers:

1. Commercial Solar Project Leads

2. Access to Financing

3. An Installation bidding platform

This reduces project timelines from inception to completion, allowing Gen Com Solar Developers to work on multiple projects simultaneously and scale to meet market demands. As part of the Gen Com Solar Platform Engine (SPE), Gen Com Solar offers an installation bidding process which is used to acquire bids for every project in the pipeline. The result is a system which reduces barriers to entry, and provides access to qualified and knowledgeable solar professionals who desire to keep pace with the fast-growing solar industry. Gen Com has a network of 3-5 Project Financing partners with $200M-$5B in Single Source & Tax Equity Investors dedicated to funding projects that come through the SPE pipeline.

The renewable industry is experiencing a level of policy uncertainty that may be unprecedented even for an industry accustomed to the shifting federal and state regulatory landscape. Gen Com has put systems and strategies in place to protect its core business and growing customer base, as well as to ensure that, despite short-term regulatory uncertainty, clean renewable solar energy is well-entrenched in the US commercial market and continues to grow for many years to come.

Catalysts such as: robust customer demand across multiple business segments, declining panel prices, increasing demand for electric vehicles, continued local/state/federal tax and rebate incentives, decarbonization, digitization and the drive to boost resilience will underpin continued growth in the solar industry.

Gen Com Solar plans to integrate their Solar Platform Engine (SPE) with Blockchain Smart Contract technology to provide robust security, accountability and reliability of all contractual obligations within each project sales cycle from inception to final deployment. Through technologies such as: electricity monitoring, usage analytics and distributed blockchain ledger, digitization of power generation can lay the groundwork to integrate renewables into the grid and help markets derive value from distributed renewables to properly compensate energy producers for providing their services.

The Gen Com Platform offers a comprehensive solution to a community of disconnected industry components within a growing vertical that requires standardization and innovation. The Gen Com team combines the entrepreneurial drive for innovation, with business acumen and leadership to deliver a realignment for our society regarding freedom of energy and finances.



About Gen Com Solar

Gen Com Solar Management consists of a team of 10 professionals that include: Solar Experts (i.e., Solar Developers/Thought Leaders); Software, Website and Blockchain engineer; Finance Experts; Investors; Marketing Professionals; as well as Legal, Management and Sales experts. Gen Com Solar has 10 Solar Developers and a network of 300 Solar Agents throughout 15 states.

Gen Com Solar offers a proven Platform that accelerates wide-scale deployment of commercial solar enabled by unique software and proprietary processes to communicate and collaborate in selling, financing, designing and building commercial solar energy systems.

The information provided in this article is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.