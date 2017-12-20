Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

The Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology market is estimated at $198.56 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $325.56 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2023. Factors such as rising demand for a qualitative procedure for filling parental preparation, easy & convenient packaging and improvements in pharmaceutical packaging industry are fueling the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for ascetic packaging provides huge opportunity for the market to grow. Moreover, the availability of wide range of inventive packaging solutions will eventually have a substantial influence on the global demand for the market in the future. However, higher cost of manufacturing is the key factor hindering the market growth.

By end user, pharmaceuticals segment has registered considerably high market share during the forecast period as the technology is now a day’s mainly used for parental preparation filling with least contamination. The Asia-Pacific exhibits largest market share especially in China. The companies manufacturing this technology have extensively high growth opportunity in this region.

Some of the key players in the market include Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd., Weiler Engineering, Inc., Unither Pharmaceuticals, Unipharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Shantou Jinping Shunyi Packing Machinery Plant, Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co., Ltd., SAN TUNG MACHINE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft, Pharmapack Co., Ltd., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd., Horizon Pharmaceuticals, HealthStar, Companies-Filling Machines Division, Catalent, Inc, Brevetti Angela, Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions, LLC and Albasit India Packaging.

Materials Covered:

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

o High Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

o Low Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Other Materials

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Products Covered:

• Vials

o 10-50 ml

o 0.1-10 ml

• Ampoules

o 10-100 ml

o 0.1-10 ml

• Bottles

o 100-500 ml

o 6.4.2 0.2-100 ml

o 6.4.3 Above 500 ml

End Users Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetic & Personal Care

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

