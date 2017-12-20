Global Yoga Mat 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Yoga Mat Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.
The global Yoga Mat market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Lululemon
Manduka PROlite
Jade Yoga
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
PrAna Revolutionary
Gaiam, Easyoga
HATHAYOGA
Kharma Khare
Hosa Group
Yogabum
Aerolite
Aurorae
Barefoot Yoga
Keep well
Khataland
Microcell Composite
Yogarugs
Copeactive
Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
JiangXi Lveten Plastic
Liforme
Starlight Yoga
Bean Products
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2137117-global-yoga-mat-market-research-report-2011-2023
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
PVC yoga mats
Rubber yoga mats
TPE yoga mats
Other yoga mats
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Household
Yoga club
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2137117-global-yoga-mat-market-research-report-2011-2023
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1.1 PVC yoga mats
1.2.1.2 Rubber yoga mats
1.2.1.3 TPE yoga mats
1.2.1.4 Other yoga mats
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2.1 Household
1.2.2.2 Yoga club
1.2.2.3 Others
1.2.3 by Regions
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2011-2016
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2011-2016
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2011-2016
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2011-2016
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2017-2022
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Lululemon
8.1.2 Profile
8.1.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Manduka PROlite
8.2.1 Profile
8.2.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 Jade Yoga
8.3.1 Profile
8.3.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
8.4.1 Profile
8.4.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 PrAna Revolutionary
8.5.1 Profile
8.5.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Gaiam, Easyoga
8.6.1 Profile
8.6.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 HATHAYOGA
8.7.1 Profile
8.7.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 Kharma Khare
8.8.1 Profile
8.8.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Hosa Group
8.9.1 Profile
8.9.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 Yogabum
8.10.1 Profile
8.10.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 Aerolite
8.12 Aurorae
8.13 Barefoot Yoga
8.14 Keep well
8.15 Khataland
8.16 Microcell Composite
8.17 Yogarugs
8.18 Copeactive
8.19 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
8.20 JiangXi Lveten Plastic
8.21 Liforme
8.22 Starlight Yoga
8.23 Bean Products
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2137117
Continued....
Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here