The circulation of top cryptocurrencies will become instantaneous

Sending and converting cryptocurrencies will be available in the Telegram interface

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

At the beginning of next year, an application will appear that will allow users to convert cryptocurrency and send it to their address book contacts in the familiar Telegram interface. This will be possible thanks to TransCrypt, a universal payment service that utilizes underlying technologies and services developed by Telegram, Blockchain and Coinbase.

TransCrypt positions itself as a service that does not require any adaptation from the user and allows you to communicate and solve financial issues within one application. By integrating cryptocurrency wallets and bank accounts, sending funds within a dialogue will become a reality. To complete an operation of any complexity all it takes is 3 clicks. No transfer fee.

"The purpose of TransCrypt - to free the user from the need to switch between multiple applications and memorize the logic of building their interfaces. We give people the opportunity to spend more time with each other than with laborious financial instruments, "said TransCrypt CEO Nick Machulis.

You will be able to download the app in the AppStore and Google Play in Q1 2018. By this time, crypto-wallets will be integrated into TransCrypt and the cryptocurrency conversion function implemented.

Development of TransCrypt is conducted by an international company registered in Zug, Switzerland. The Alpha version was released December 18, 2017 and is currently in the testing phase.