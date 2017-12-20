Sunflower Bank Enhances Commercial Services with Leadership Additions

Jim Fullerton, Chief Commercial and Specialty Banking Officer, and Dale Algrim, Market President for Northeast Denver, have joined Sunflower Bank in Denver.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunflower Bank is pleased to announce that James "Jim" Fullerton, Chief Commercial and Specialty Banking Officer, and Dale Algrim, Market President for Northeast Denver, have joined its team in Denver. Sunflower Bank, headquartered in Denver, is committed to enhancing its commercial banking capabilities locally and across its five state footprint.

"The depth of experience, knowledge, and skills of these two leaders fit perfectly with our desire to rely on locally-informed decision-making to keep us connected to our markets and continue to create possibility for our commercial banking customers," said Mollie Carter, CEO of Sunflower Bank. "We believe both Jim and Dale's long histories of building successful local banking relationships in the Denver market and their expertise across commercial banking product lines will enhance our innovative financial solutions."

Jim Fullerton brings over 35 years of banking experience to the newly created Chief Commercial and Specialty Banking Officer position. In this role he is responsible for developing and executing the bank’s commercial banking strategy as well as building out its structured finance specialties, including the SBA and asset-based lending departments. In addition to his specific focus on growing Sunflower Bank’s Denver metro presence, Fullerton works with commercial teams across the Bank's footprint to leverage these resources and industry knowledge for the benefit of all its commercial banking customers. Fullerton has spent his entire banking career in Denver and is an active member of several organizations, including the Colorado Safety Association, Board of Governors, Metro Economic Development Corporation, The Denver Chamber of Commerce, and the American Heart Association.

As Market President for Northeast Denver, Dale Algrim brings 17 years of experience managing complex commercial banking relationships and a particular focus on small to medium sized businesses within the Denver Metro area. Prior to his time in commercial banking he served as a Senior Analyst with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Algrim is a Denver native and holds undergraduate and graduate business degrees from the University of Denver. He has a passion for building and maintaining long-standing relationships in this community, and is currently Chairman of the Stout Street Foundation Board of Directors, an Adams 14 Education Foundation board member, and is very active with Adams County Economic Development.

About Us

Sunflower Bank, First National 1870, and Guardian Mortgage have come together to elevate the community banking experience by providing relationship focused financial solutions to meet personal, business and wealth management objectives. With 59 banking locations, approximately $4 billion in assets, and headquarters in Denver, CO, we operate as Sunflower Bank in Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri and First National 1870 in New Mexico and Texas. Guardian Mortgage is our dedicated home mortgage provider serving our entire banking footprint and additional geographies. First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage, divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

To learn more visit SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com, or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.