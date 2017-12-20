Coal Mining India Market 2017- By Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

Coal Mining India Market 2017-By Facilitate Decision-Making and Analyzing Market Data on 2021

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Coal Mining in India to 2021 - Coal to Dominate the Energy Mix, Regardless of the Rise in Renewables" report covers comprehensive information on India’s coal mining industry, coal resources by state, type and category; lignite reserves by type and category, the historical and forecast data on coal production, by type, by grade and by state. The report also includes the historical and forecast data on coal consumption, imports, and imports by type. Detailed analysis of the Indian mining industry’s regulatory structure, factors affecting the demand for coal, competitive landscape, and mining projects at various stages (active, exploration and development) of the supply chain is provided.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2111390-coal-mining-in-india-to-2021-coal-to-dominate-the-energy

Scope

- Summary of the country’s mining industry across various parameters - reserves, production, consumption, imports, competitive landscape, regulatory scenario and the future potential.

- Coal production, consumption and import numbers from 2000-2016 and forecast for next five years to 2021.

- Coal prices; production split by type and grade; consumption and imports split by type.

- Policies and regulatory framework governing the industry.

- Company details, including company overview, business description and data on major active, exploration and development coal projects.

Reasons to buy

- Gain an understanding of India’s coal mining industry.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

- Obtain the state-wise most up to date information for active, exploration and development coal projects.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

- Identify various factors affecting the coal demand.

- Identify key operating companies’ and obtain the business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Coal Mining in India to 2021 5

2.1. Key Highlights 5

3. Coal Mining in India: Reserves, Production, Consumption, and Trade 6

3.1. Coal Reserves and Resources 6

3.1.1. Coal resources by state, type and category 6

3.1.2. Lignite coal reserves by state and category 10

3.2. Historical and Forecast Production 12

3.2.1. Production by grade - bituminous and lignite 15

3.2.2. Production by type - coking and non-coking 17

3.2.3. Production by mining method 19

3.2.4. Production by state 21

3.3. Coal Prices 23

3.4. Active Mines 25

3.5. Exploration Projects 27

3.6. Development Projects 28

3.7. Domestic Consumption and Imports 32

3.7.1. Domestic consumption 32

3.7.2. Coal imports 34

3.8. Factors Affecting the Demand for Coal 38

3.8.1. Robust demand from the domestic power sector 39

3.8.2. Demand from the domestic steel industry 45

4. Coal Mining in India: Major Coal Producers 46

4.1. Coal India Ltd (CIL) 46

4.2. Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) 48

5. Fiscal Regime 51

5.1. The Indian Mining Industry - Governing Bodies 51

5.1.1. Ministry of Mines 51

5.1.2. Ministry of Coal 52

5.1.3. Ministry of Steel 54

5.1.4. Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) 55

5.1.5. Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) 56

5.2. The Indian Mining Industry - Rules and Regulations 57

5.2.1. Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR), 1957 57

5.2.2. Mineral Conservation and Development Rule, 2017 57

5.2.3. Other Mining Laws 58

5.2.4. The Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 58

5.2.5. Coal Blocks Allocation Rules, 2017 59

5.3. The Indian Mining Industry - Mining Concessions, Rights and Obligations 60

5.3.1. Reconnaissance Permit (RP) 60

5.3.2. Prospecting License (PL) 60

5.3.3. Mining Lease (ML) 60

5.3.4. Rights 60

5.3.5. Obligations 60

5.4. The Indian Mining Industry - Royalty Rates 61

5.4.1. Royalty Rate 61

5.4.2. Coal - West Bengal 62

5.4.3. Gold and silver 63

5.4.4. Mining Concession Fees 63

5.4.5. Dead Rent Rates 64

6. Appendix 65

6.1. Abbreviations 65

6.2. Methodology 66

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2111390-coal-mining-in-india-to-2021-coal-to-dominate-the-energy

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts