Savory Snacks in Saudi Arabia - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Changing lifestyle, increasing consumer spending and a large base of young population are driving the Saudi Arabian Savory Snack Sector. Of all the markets, Potato Chips is the largest in both value and volume terms, while the Nuts and Seeds market is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms, during 2016-2021. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of Savory Snacks in the country. Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used package material in the sector and is also forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. PepsiCo, Dalamaza Food Industries Company, and The Kellogg Company are the leading market players in the Saudi Arabian Savory Snacks sector.

Companies mentioned

PepsiCo

Dalamaza Food Industries Company

The Kellogg Company

National Biscuits & Confectionery Co Ltd

Lactalis Group

Al Homaizi Food Industries

Best Food Company L.L.C

Gandour India Food Processing Pvt Ltd

Paramount Farms International Llc

The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Gmbh & Co Kg

Country Profile report on the Savory Snacks sector in Saudi Arabia provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2011-2021

- Market coverage: Value and growth analysis for Ethnic/Traditional Snacks, Meat Snacks, Nuts and Seeds, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Pretzels and Processed Snacks with inputs on individual category share within each market and the change in their market share forecast for 2016-2021

- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2011-2016

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each market through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers and others

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack type in each market, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board, Rigid Metal, and Rigid Plastics, and others; pack type data for: Bag/Sachet, Film, Stand Up Pouch, Can, Speciality container, Tray, and Jar.

Scope

- The Savory Snacks sector in Saudi Arabia accounted for 10.6% volume share in the Middle East & African region.

- The Saudi Arabian Savory Snacks sector is forecast to register overall value growth of 48.1% during 2016-2021.

- The Nuts and Seeds market is forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021.

- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading distribution channel, followed by Convenience Stores.

- Lay’s is the leading value and volume brand in the Saudi Arabian Savory Snacks sector.

- Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used package material in the Saudi Arabian Savory Snacks sector.

- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as GDP per capita, population (overall and breakdown by age), and consumer price index. It also covers a comparative analysis of political, economic, socio-demographic, and technological indicators (PEST) across 50 countries.

