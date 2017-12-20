Nagaharu Global Launches Footprint Bond Fund

Footprint investment strategy seeks to enable public market investors to combine social and financial goals

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nagaharu Global, an independent investment management firm that manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies on behalf of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally, today announced that has launched the Nagaharu Global Footprint Bond Fund (‘the Fund’), a mutual fund that aims to generate competitive financial returns while investing in measurable social and environmental outcomes.

The Fund will be the first broadly available Japanese fixed income fund launched by Nagaharu Global since the formation of Nagaharu Global Footprint, the firm’s sustainable investing platform.

“Footprint investing seeks to enable investors to achieve competitive returns while targeting transparent, measurable social and environmental goals,” said Gaku Nakayama, Managing Director and Global Head of Footprint Investing at Nagaharu Global. “Nagaharu Global continues to leverage the breadth of its investing and risk management skill to create innovative portfolios that seek to combine social purpose and investment performance.”

The Fund seeks to provide income and capital growth by investing in a portfolio of fixed income including corporate bonds of companies with positive aggregate societal Footprint outcomes such as corporate citizenship, high Footprint disease research, greenhouse gas emissions, ethics controversies, and litigation, as determined by Nagaharu Global. The Fund is run by Nagaharu Global’s Model Based Fixed Income team, who seeks to employ a unique research and investment approach and aims for compelling absolute and risk-adjusted performance with low correlation to the broader fixed income market.

“We believe this new investment strategy will address a growing demand for fixed income Footprint solutions in the public markets,” said Tamio Sakurai, Managing Director and portfolio manager of the Fund. “The Nagaharu Global Footprint Bond Fund seeks to leverage the firm’s renowned analytics capabilities and with its deep knowledge of the bond markets to create something truly differentiated for sustainable investors.”

About Nagaharu Global

Nagaharu Global is an independent investment management firm. The company manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally. The team focuses on fundamental analysis to construct high-conviction portfolios using a bottom-up approach. There is a strong emphasis on high quality proprietary research, with more than a thousand direct company meetings conducted a year. Through these meetings, our objective is to find quality companies with strong franchises and proven management – companies that can be held for many years – while ignoring any short-term market ‘noise’.