Mitsuharu Morita, Daizo Uchida and Ayami Takada Join Nagaharu Global Institute for Sustainable Investing Advisory Board

The Institute partners across the firm to pioneer scalable sustainable finance solutions, new sustainable investing tools, and industry-leading insights

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nagaharu Global, an independent investment management firm that manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies on behalf of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally, today announced that Nagaharu Global Institute for Sustainable Investing has three new members that are joining the Institute’s Advisory Board: Mitsuharu Morita, Global Managing Director; Daizo Uchida and Ayami Takada. The Advisory Board, comprised of prominent leaders from business, academia and leading non-governmental organizations, guides the Institute for Sustainable Investing’s work and strategic priorities.

“We are thrilled to have these accomplished individuals from the worlds of business, government and finance bring their insight and perspective to the Nagaharu Global Institute for Sustainable Investing,” said Eisuke Wada, CEO of the Institute for Sustainable Investing. “The Advisory Board plays an important role in shaping the Nagaharu Global Institute for Sustainable Investing as we work to expand the adoption of sustainable investing and build scalable solutions that put investment capital to work creating positive environmental and social impact globally.”

Mitsuharu Morita was the Global Managing Director of a top Market & Research company. Mr. Morita is an active participant in international forums and has authored over 50 articles and has co-authored multiple books.

Ayami Takada serves as Vice Chairman of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and has an MBA in Business from Yokohama University.

The Nagaharu Global Institute for Sustainable Investing is dedicated to accelerating adoption of sustainable investing. The Institute partners across the firm to pioneer scalable sustainable finance solutions, new sustainable investing tools, and industry-leading insights that inform & empower investors.

About Nagaharu Global

Nagaharu Global is an independent investment management firm. The company manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally. The team focuses on fundamental analysis to construct high-conviction portfolios using a bottom-up approach. There is a strong emphasis on high quality proprietary research, with more than a thousand direct company meetings conducted a year. Through these meetings, our objective is to find quality companies with strong franchises and proven management – companies that can be held for many years – while ignoring any short-term market ‘noise’.