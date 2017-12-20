Nagaharu Global Private Equity Completes Investment in a Leading Provider of Early Childhood Education

This new partnership is set to help the firm continue to deliver the highest quality care and education to families in Japan

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nagaharu Global, an independent investment management firm that manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies on behalf of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally, today announced that they have completed an investment tranche in education through a leading provider of early childhood education. Financial terms of the transaction and the name of the partner were not disclosed. This will be made public at a future date – new details will be provided upon the signing of the contract.

The initiative is focusing on the care and curriculum-based education of children between the ages of six weeks and twelve years old. The Company’s platform of more than 50 schools has the capacity to serve more than 5,000 students.

Takehiro Tamura, Co-Head of Nagaharu Global Private Equity, said, “We are excited to invest in education, our partner is a leading provider of high quality early childhood education in Japan. We look forward to supporting the talented management team during the coming years of organic and acquisition-fueled growth.”

“We are delighted to partner with a management team committed to providing an exceptional educational experience for children and peace of mind for parents. As with our prior investments in education, we look forward to supporting management as they further strengthen the company and its educational offering through investing in sophisticated marketing, technology and educational capabilities.”

Mitsuharu Morita, Global Managing Director, said: “We expect this partnership to help us to deliver on our brand promise and continue our mission of becoming the leading provider of early childhood education.”

About Nagaharu Global

Nagaharu Global is an independent investment management firm. The company manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally. The team focuses on fundamental analysis to construct high-conviction portfolios using a bottom-up approach. There is a strong emphasis on high quality proprietary research, with more than a thousand direct company meetings conducted a year. Through these meetings, our objective is to find quality companies with strong franchises and proven management – companies that can be held for many years – while ignoring any short-term market ‘noise’.