Daishin M. Ono Elected to Nagaharu Global Board of Directors

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nagaharu Global, an independent investment management firm that manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies on behalf of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally, today announced that Daishin M. Ono has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective next month.

Mr. Ono, 57, is the former Chairman of a top audit company. Sadatoshi Nishimura, Chairman and CEO of Nagaharu Global, said, “I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Ono to our Board. He brings significant financial experience and risk management acumen, honed from his decades of experience advising multinational clients in navigating the global business environment. The Board, our management and our shareholders will greatly benefit from his insights and perspectives.”

Sadatoshi Nishimura, Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Ono as he joins our Board. We will all benefit from his leadership experience and global perspective.”

Mr. Ono served in numerous leadership positions within the firm, including National Director of Strategic Planning, Audit and Business Advisory Services Leader, and Managing Partner. He is a member of the Asian Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Osaka Society of CPAs. Mr. Ono is a graduate of Tokyo University, and also completed the Kyoto University Executive Programs.

“At Nagaharu Global we’ve placed a lot of emphasis on expanding our team credentialed employees who can assist our clients on and we believe this credential is a valuable asset for employees of any financial services firm.” Continued Mr. Nishimura.

About Nagaharu Global

Nagaharu Global is an independent investment management firm. The company manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally. The team focuses on fundamental analysis to construct high-conviction portfolios using a bottom-up approach. There is a strong emphasis on high quality proprietary research, with more than a thousand direct company meetings conducted a year. Through these meetings, our objective is to find quality companies with strong franchises and proven management – companies that can be held for many years – while ignoring any short-term market ‘noise’.