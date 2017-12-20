Nagaharu Global Alternative Investment Division Raises Funds for Private Markets Asian Income Fund

Nagaharu Global specializes in assisting institutional and high net worth investors achieve their goals designing and managing alternative investment programs

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nagaharu Global, an independent investment management firm that manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies on behalf of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally, today announced that it has recently closed the subscriptions to its capital commitments for Private Markets Income Asian Fund (PMIAF). The fund’s strategy is to invest in niche income-oriented private market strategies, across primary fund commitments, co-investments and secondaries, which provide near- to medium-term cash distributions. These investment strategies are frequently backed by real, financial or intellectual property assets.

“Our clients rely on alternative investments to meet many different objectives, and this capital raise demonstrates how investors are now looking to this asset class to deliver a balance of yield and total return,” said Taketo Kojima, Head of Private Markets. “Nagaharu Global Investment Management maintains a broad and diverse alternative investing platform, including private equity, real assets and credit, where our clients can construct a precise set of investment solutions to leverage across their portfolios.”

PMIAF will seek exposure to a broad range of asset classes including real assets, private credit, royalties and special situations. Consistent with the firm’s broader investment strategy, the PMIAF investment program will emphasize less efficient market segments and targets managers who seek to apply specialized skills to unlock value within the underlying portfolio assets.

“We have carefully built a large, cohesive team of experienced investment professionals who now manage several longstanding programs across the spectrum of alternatives,” said Kojima. “We are focused wholly on generating attractive returns for our investors, and we believe that this fund will provide access to a compelling investment theme.”

About Nagaharu Global

Nagaharu Global is an independent investment management firm. The company manages portfolios across a range of small, mid and large-cap Asia Pacific equity strategies of institutional clients and individually and wholesale clients globally. The team focuses on fundamental analysis to construct high-conviction portfolios using a bottom-up approach. There is a strong emphasis on high quality proprietary research, with more than a thousand direct company meetings conducted a year. Through these meetings, our objective is to find quality companies with strong franchises and proven management – companies that can be held for many years – while ignoring any short-term market ‘noise’.