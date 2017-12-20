Global Corporate Wellness Market 2017 Growth, Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast To 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Corporate Wellness Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Majority of corporate employee suffers from various diseases such as, depression, hypertension, and others owing to inactive lifestyle, which has led to their employers to spend more on human resource management. Globally, growing industrialization in developing nations, rise in the incidences of hypertension, obesity, depression and other diseases such as diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases in employees, and increasing government initiative to implement wellness programs for employees are the prime growth drivers of global corporate wellness market. In addition, increase in adoption of corporate wellness in small organizations, and emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global corporate wellness market. However, higher cost of investment, and inefficient execution of plan are the key restraints for global corporate wellness market.

This report identifies the global corporate wellness market size in for the year 2014-2016, and forecast of the same for year 2021. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to global corporate wellness market.

Geographically North America dominated global corporate wellness market, and Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing population, government initiative, and rise in industrialization in this region. Among all the end-users, large scale organization segment has the highest market share in global corporate wellness market.

This report segments global corporate wellness market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and regional market as follows:

Corporate Wellness Market, By Product: Nutrition and Weight Management, Fitness Services, Health Risk Assessments (HRAs), Stress Management, Smoking Cessation, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, and Others

Corporate Wellness Market, By Category: Fitness Consultants, Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations, and Others

The report has focused study on corporate wellness market by basis of end-user industry such as: Small Scale Organization, Medium Scale Organization, and Large Scale Organization

This is report has been further segmented into major regions, which includes detailed analysis of each region such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) covering all the major country level markets in each of the region

This report identifies all the major companies operating in the corporate wellness market. Some of the major companies’ profiles in detail are as follows:

Trotter Wellness,

GCC Group,

FitLinxx,

Provant Health Solutions,

Wellness Corporate Solutions,

