Savory Snacks Sector in Czech Republic Market 2017: Key Players – InterSnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, PepsiCo, Mogyi Kft

Savory Snacks Sector in the Czech Republic

Summary

Decreasing unemployment rate, longer working hours leading to busy lifestyles and time-scarcity among individuals are the key growth drivers for the Savory Snacks sector in the Czech Republic. Of the seven markets, Potato Chips led in both value and volume terms, while Popcorn is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms, during 2016-2021. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets accounted for majority share in the distribution of Savory Snacks sector in the country. Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used package material, while Rigid Plastics is forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. ‘InterSnack Group GmbH Co. KG’, PepsiCo and ‘FOOD ÚSOVSKO as’ are the leading market players in the Czech Republic Savory Snacks sector.

Country Profile report on the Savory Snacks sector in the Czech Republic provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2011-2021. The overall market value and volume included in the report is split on the basis of On-trade and Off-trade

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Ethnic/Traditional Snacks, Meat Snacks, Nuts and Seeds, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Pretzels, and Processed Snacks with inputs on individual category share within each market and the change in their market share forecast for 2016-2021

- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2011-2016

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each market through distribution channels such as On-trade, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers and others

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each market, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for Glass, Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal and others; pack type data for: Carton, Bag/Sachet, Tub, Bottle, Jar and Stand Up Pouch.

Scope

- The per capita consumption of Savory Snacks is lower in the Czech Republic compared to the regional level

- Of the seven markets, Potato Chips is the largest market in both value and volume terms in the Czech Republic Savory Snacks sector

- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Czech Republic Savory Snacks sector

- Bohemia represented the leading brand in the Czech Republic Savory Snacks sector in value terms

- Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used package material in the Czech Republic Savory Snacks sector

Key points

- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

- Manufacturers can identify the opportunities to position products with H&W attributes/benefits

- Access the key and most influential consumer trends driving Savory Snacks products consumption, and how they influence consumer behavior in the market which will help determine the best audiences to target

- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as GDP per capita, population (overall and breakdown by age), and consumer price index. It also covers a comparative analysis of political, economic, socio-demographic, and technological indicators (PEST) across 50 countries.

..CONTINUED

