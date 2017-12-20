The Pakistani Insurance Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

The Pakistani Insurance Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Synopsis

'Governance, Risk and Compliance – The The Pakistani Insurance Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Pakistan.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Pakistan, including:

• An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Pakistan.

• The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

• Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

• Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Pakistan.

• Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

• Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

• The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Pakistan.

• The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and entities.

• The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

• The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

• The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and companies.

Key Highlights

• The SECP is the regulatory body for supervising and regulating the insurance industry.

• The government of Pakistan allows 100% foreign direct investment in the country’s insurance industry.

• Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in Pakistan. However, unlicensed insurers are permitted to sell reinsurance and marine export cargo insurance contracts in the country.

• Compulsory classes of insurance include motor third-party liability insurance and workmen’s compensation insurance.

• Composite insurance is not permitted in Pakistan.

• The SECP has proposed to increase minimum capital requirements for insurers.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

2 Governance, Risk and Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulations

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.3.1 Life insurance

2.3.2 Property insurance

2.3.3 Motor insurance

2.3.4 Liability insurance

2.3.5 Marine, aviation and transit insurance

2.3.6 Personal accident and health insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.4.1 Motor third-party liability insurance

2.4.2 Workmen’s compensation insurance

2.4.3 Professional indemnity insurance for insurance brokers

2.4.4 Professional indemnity insurance for insurance surveyors

…Continued

