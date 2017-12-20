The Sierra Leonean Insurance Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

The Sierra Leonean Insurance Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

'Governance, Risk and Compliance – The Sierra Leonean Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Sierra Leone.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

• The Sierra Leonean insurance industry is regulated by the Sierra Leone Insurance Commission (Slicom).

• Motor third-party liability insurance, professional indemnity for brokers, medical professionals insurance and employers’ liability insurance are compulsory classes of insurance.

• Composite insurance is permitted in Sierra Leone.

• 100% FDI is permitted in the Sierra Leonean insurance industry.

• Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the Sierra Leonean insurance industry.

