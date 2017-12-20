Global Oilfield Equipment Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Oilfield Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

Oilfield Equipment Market 2017

Oilfield equipment is used for the extraction of oil and gas from reservoirs as well as for the extraction of unconventional gas resources. Based on product type, oilfield equipment is classified into four: drilling equipment, field production machinery, pumps and valves, and others.

The analysts forecast the global oilfield equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of revenue over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global oilfield equipment market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sale of oilfield equipment.



The report, Global Oilfield Equipment Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global oilfield equipment market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

• Aker Solution

• FMC Technologies

• Halliburton

• National Oilwell Varco

• Schlumberger

• Weatherford International

Other prominent vendors

• Amik

• Cameron International

• Eniprom

• Russel Oil Equipment

Market driver

• Rise in oil and gas drilling activities

Market challenge

• High capital investment

Market trend

• Growing number of mergers and acquisitions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space and what is their portfolio matrix?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What is the competitive landscape as characterized by geography?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global oilfield equipment market by product 2014 and 2019

Global oilfield equipment market by product 2014-2019

Global oilfield equipment market by drilling equipment

Global oilfield equipment market by field production machinery

Global oilfield equipment market by pumps and valves

Global oilfield equipment market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global oilfield equipment market segmentation by geography

Oilfield equipment market in EMEA

Oilfield equipment market in Americas

Oilfield equipment market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

Aker Solutions

FMC Technologies

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

..…..Continued