Glenair and Six More Leading Military Organisations Sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2018
SMi Reports: A new brochure has been released for SMi’s 4th annual Future Soldier Technology conference and focus dayLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new brochure has been released for the conference and focus day on Future Soldier Technology, taking place in London, United Kingdom on the 12th, 13th and 14th March 2018.
Since the last design, event organisers SMi Group are delighted to announce that Glenair have confirmed their participation as Gold Sponsor and there have also been six additional sponsors sign up: 3M, BAE Systems, Domo Tactical Communications, Microflown AVISA, Source Virtus Soldier System and UltraLYNX.
The new brochure which includes information on the event speakers, agenda and sponsors is now available to download from the event website at: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/einpr
Future Soldier Technology 2018 will bring together 33 expert presenters and over 150 senior military, government and industry senior representatives to discuss the advancing technologies behind soldier modernisation and to hear key updates on national military capabilities from around the world.
Latest organisations to register include: Dstl, Bren-Tronics Inc, FN Herstal, Export Support Team, Defence and Security Organisation, Harris Systems Ltd, Thales UK, Norwegian Army Staff, ODU Scandinavia and more.
Confirmed attending countries include: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA and more.
For those looking to attend; register online by 31st January to save £100!
Future Soldier Technology 2018
Focus day: 12th March 2018
Conference: 13th and 14th March 2018
London, UK
Lead Sponsor: GMRE Inc
Gold Sponsor: Glenair
Sponsors: 3M, BAE Systems, Domo Tactical Communications, Fischer Connectors, Microflown AVISA, Onmetics, Revision Military, Source Virtus Soldier System, TT Electronics and UltraLYNX
