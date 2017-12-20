Global Cognitive Computing Market 2017 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cognitive Computing Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Computing Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Cognitive Computing market, analyzes and researches the Cognitive Computing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Saffron Technology

Cognitive Scale

Microsoft Corporation

Cold Light

Google

IBM

Palantir

Numenta

Vicarious

Enterra Solutions

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/865106-global-cognitive-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Other

Market segment by Application, Cognitive Computing can be split into

BFSI

Retail

Education and Research

Online Gaming

Media and Entertainment

Other

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/865106-global-cognitive-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of content:

Global Cognitive Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Cognitive Computing

1.1 Cognitive Computing Market Overview

1.1.1 Cognitive Computing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Cognitive Computing Market by Type

1.3.1 Machine Learning

1.3.2 Automated Reasoning

1.3.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.3.4 Deep Learning

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Cognitive Computing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Education and Research

1.4.4 Online Gaming

1.4.5 Media and Entertainment

1.4.6 Other

2 Global Cognitive Computing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cognitive Computing Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Saffron Technology

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Cognitive Scale

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Microsoft Corporation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Cold Light

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Google

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 IBM

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Palantir

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Numenta

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Vicarious

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Enterra Solutions

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Cognitive Computing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cognitive Computing

5 United States Cognitive Computing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Cognitive Computing Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Cognitive Computing Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Cognitive Computing Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan Cognitive Computing Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Cognitive Computing Market Size (2012-2017)

7.2 Japan Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

8 China Cognitive Computing Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Cognitive Computing Market Size (2012-2017)

8.2 China Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

9 India Cognitive Computing Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Cognitive Computing Market Size (2012-2017)

9.2 India Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

10 Southeast Asia Cognitive Computing Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Cognitive Computing Market Size (2012-2017)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)

11.1 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)

11.1.1 United States Cognitive Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.2 EU Cognitive Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.3 Japan Cognitive Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.4 China Cognitive Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.5 India Cognitive Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Cognitive Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.2 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

12 Cognitive Computing Market Dynamics

12.1 Cognitive Computing Market Opportunities

12.2 Cognitive Computing Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Cognitive Computing Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Cognitive Computing Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Continuous…

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=865106