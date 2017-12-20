APAC Healthcare Market 2017 APAC Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

APAC Healthcare 2017 Industry Key Players - Medtronic, Roche, Alere, GE Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Strong economic rise in APAC region comes with benefit and challenges for the healthcare industry. In spite of rising hospitals, patients in rural as well as urban areas are still facing accessibility and affordability issues. Innovation in technology is resolving the challenges with digital enablement, for instance, GE Healthcare’s Sustainable Healthcare Solutions (SHS) are developing clinically and economically relevant technologies, providing skills training for medical personnel and financing solutions of funding for industry players. Similarly, Siemens Healthineers is utilizing artificial intelligence to interpret radiology images (X-ray, MRI and CT scans).

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2316569-asia-pacific-apac-healthcare-sector-outlook-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market

Inequity in Phillippines affects the healthcare sector, enabling Hospital Management Asia to enable solutions specific to digitization and information communication improvements in business, telemedicine and healthcare developments. Philippines make up about 45% out-of-pocket medical expenditure. Prescription drug however continue to dominate the market. Laws such as the Cheaper Medicines Act of 2008 and the Universal Healthcare Act of 2013 driving the growth potential of generic drug market, 5 out of 10 Filipinos use generic drugs. Dairy Farm International, a Hong Kong-based company, has entered the Philippine pharma market through its 49% stake in Rose Pharmacy.

In order to cost reduction of pharmaceuticals, Japanese government is introducing policies to expand the use of generic drugs. E-commerce regulations are becoming a dire need in countries like India owing to f 259.14 million Internet and broadband subscribers. New Long-term Care Services Act passed in Taiwan that will regulate the provision of care professionals for physically challenged or mentally impaired, living alone and unable to care for themselves.

Key Market Players

• Siemens Healthcare

o Synopsis

o Business Strategy

o Product Portfolio

o SWOT Analysis

• KPJ Healthcare Bhd

• Raffles Medical Group

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

• Medtronic

• Roche

• Alere

• GE Healthcare

• B Braun

• Abbott

• MIRACA Holdings Inc

• Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

• 3M

• Allscripts

• Mckesson

• Orion Health

• Oneview

• Pulsesync

• Ziosoft

• Nuance Communications

• Healint

Scope Background

Market Synopsis

Market Segmentation

The APAC Healthcare Market is segmented as follows:

• By Type (Market Size, Demand Analysis and Growth Analysis)

• By Sector (Market Size, Demand Analysis and Growth Analysis)

• By Application (Market Size, Demand Analysis and Growth Analysis)

• By End-User (Market Size, Demand Analysis and Growth Analysis)

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Medical Tourism rising affluence, outpatient surgery lucrative business with less investment and more profit, increasing specialty hospitals, spiking in private medical insurance coverage and upgrading IT and healthcare operations tends to drive the APAC healthcare market. Pharmacies undergoing transformation with e-commerce, investments by major players, telecoms launch home health platforms, stronger regulations in favor of consumers and increasing mergers and acquisition in healthcare are the factors responsible for growing healthcare industry in APAC region.

Rise of chronic or non-communicable (NCD’s) diseases tend to put the strain on stretched healthcare system of APAC region. According to World Economic Forum, by the year 2030 cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic respiratory disease, cancer, diabetes and mental ill-health will cost the global economy USD 47 trillion. In addition to that, limited financial resources, various consumer segments that create complexities, underdeveloped medical infrastructure, inconsistent reimbursement regimes and intense competition from major players in adjacent industries (high tech and consumer electronics) as well as from regional start ups hamper the APAC healthcare market.

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2316569-asia-pacific-apac-healthcare-sector-outlook-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts