WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Yoga Mat In North America Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report studies the Yoga Mat market. Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Yoga Mat in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263588-north-america-yoga-mat-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Yoga club

Others

Ask Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1263588-north-america-yoga-mat-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Yoga Mat market.

Chapter 1, to describe Yoga Mat Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Yoga Mat, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Yoga Mat, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Yoga Mat Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PVC yoga mats

1.2.2 Rubber yoga mats

1.2.3 TPE yoga mats

1.2.4 Other yoga mats

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 Yoga club

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lululemon

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Lululemon Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Lululemon News

2.2 Manduka PROlite

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Manduka PROlite News

2.3 Jade Yoga

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Jade Yoga News

2.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber News

2.5 PrAna Revolutionary

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary News

2.6 Gaiam, Easyoga

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.4 Business Overview

2.6.5 Gaiam, Easyoga News

2.7 HATHAYOGA

2.7.1 Profile

2.7.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.4 Business Overview

2.7.5 HATHAYOGA News

2.8 Kharma Khare

2.8.1 Profile

2.8.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.4 Business Overview

2.8.5 Kharma Khare News

2.9 Hosa Group

2.9.1 Profile

2.9.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Hosa Group Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.4 Business Overview

2.9.5 Hosa Group News

Continue…….

Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1263588

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.