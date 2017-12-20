Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market:
Executive Summary
This report studies the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market, analyzes and researches the Virtual Private Network (VPN) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc
IBM
Juniper Networks
Array Networks, Inc
Cohesive Networks
Singtel
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
NCP engineering GmbH
Virtela Technology Services Incorporated
Google Inc
Robustel
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Remote Access
Site-to-Site
Market segment by Application, Virtual Private Network (VPN) can be split into
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Government and Public Utilities
Other
Table of content:
1 Industry Overview of Virtual Private Network (VPN)
1.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Overview
1.1.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Type
1.3.1 Remote Access
1.3.2 Site-to-Site
1.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Telecom & IT
1.4.3 Manufacturing
1.4.4 Healthcare
1.4.5 Retail
1.4.6 Government and Public Utilities
1.4.7 Other
2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Microsoft Corporation
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IBM
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Juniper Networks
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Array Networks, Inc
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Cohesive Networks
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Singtel
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 NCP engineering GmbH
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Virtela Technology Services Incorporated
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Google Inc
3.12 Robustel
4 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Virtual Private Network (VPN) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Virtual Private Network (VPN)
5 United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Virtual Private Network (VPN) Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan Virtual Private Network (VPN) Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China Virtual Private Network (VPN) Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India Virtual Private Network (VPN) Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia Virtual Private Network (VPN) Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
Continuous…
