Digital Transformation Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global digital transformation services market to grow at a CAGR of 15.20% over the period 2014-2019.
Global Digital Transformation Services Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
Marketing methods have evolved with the penetration of technology into business environments. This calls for a realignment of the “doing business framework” to accommodate and implement the right technology at the right place. Digital transformation is one such solution contributing to realignment of people, process, and technology, and increasingly being recognized as an imperative to gain a competitive edge.
Covered in this Report
The Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the landscape of the digital transformation services market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report segments the market based on geography into three key regions: the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The report also includes a profile of key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Accenture
• Capgemini
• Cognizant
• IBM
• Infosys
• TCS
Other Prominent Vendors
• Adobe
• Alcatel-Lucent
• Amazon Web Services
• Atos
• Avaya
• BMC
• BT
• CGI
• Cisco
• Citrix
• CSC
• Dell
• Deloitte
• EMC
• EY
• Fujitsu
• Genesys
• Google
• HCL
• HP
• Intel
• KPMG
• liquidhub
• Mitel
• Oracle
• PwC
• Salesforce
• Tech Mahindra
• Unisys
• Verizon
• Wipro
Market Driver
• Need for Better Conversion Rates and Strategy in Marketing
Market Challenge
• Lack of Awareness by Management
Market Trend
• Expanding Roles of CMO
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Service Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Roles of a Digital Transformation Service Provider
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Geography
07.1 Global Digital Transformation Services Market by Region
07.1.1 Americas
07.1.2 EMEA
07.1.3 APAC
Buying Criteria
08.1.1 Key
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
15.1 Competitive Scenario
15.2 Major Key Vendors
15.3 Other Prominent Vendors
………..CONTINUED
