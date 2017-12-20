Digital Transformation Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global digital transformation services market to grow at a CAGR of 15.20% over the period 2014-2019.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Digital Transformation Services Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

Marketing methods have evolved with the penetration of technology into business environments. This calls for a realignment of the “doing business framework” to accommodate and implement the right technology at the right place. Digital transformation is one such solution contributing to realignment of people, process, and technology, and increasingly being recognized as an imperative to gain a competitive edge.



Covered in this Report

The Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the landscape of the digital transformation services market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report segments the market based on geography into three key regions: the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The report also includes a profile of key vendors operating in this market.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/102488-global-digital-transformation-services-market-2015-2019

Key Vendors

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• Cognizant

• IBM

• Infosys

• TCS

Other Prominent Vendors

• Adobe

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Amazon Web Services

• Atos

• Avaya

• BMC

• BT

• CGI

• Cisco

• Citrix

• CSC

• Dell

• Deloitte

• EMC

• EY

• Fujitsu

• Genesys

• Google

• HCL

• HP

• Intel

• KPMG

• liquidhub

• Mitel

• Oracle

• PwC

• Salesforce

• Tech Mahindra

• Unisys

• Verizon

• Wipro

Market Driver

• Need for Better Conversion Rates and Strategy in Marketing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Lack of Awareness by Management

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Expanding Roles of CMO

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/102488-global-digital-transformation-services-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Service Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.1.1 Roles of a Digital Transformation Service Provider

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Geography

07.1 Global Digital Transformation Services Market by Region

07.1.1 Americas

07.1.2 EMEA

07.1.3 APAC

Buying Criteria

08.1.1 Key

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Trends and their Impact

Vendor Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.2 Major Key Vendors

15.3 Other Prominent Vendors

………..CONTINUED



