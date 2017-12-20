Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Transformation Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global digital transformation services market to grow at a CAGR of 15.20% over the period 2014-2019. 

Global Digital Transformation Services Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

Marketing methods have evolved with the penetration of technology into business environments. This calls for a realignment of the “doing business framework” to accommodate and implement the right technology at the right place. Digital transformation is one such solution contributing to realignment of people, process, and technology, and increasingly being recognized as an imperative to gain a competitive edge. 


Covered in this Report 
The Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the landscape of the digital transformation services market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report segments the market based on geography into three key regions: the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The report also includes a profile of key vendors operating in this market. 

 

Key Vendors 
• Accenture 
• Capgemini 
• Cognizant 
• IBM 
• Infosys 
• TCS 

Other Prominent Vendors 
• Adobe 
• Alcatel-Lucent 
• Amazon Web Services 
• Atos 
• Avaya 
• BMC 
• BT 
• CGI 
• Cisco 
• Citrix 
• CSC 
• Dell 
• Deloitte 
• EMC 
• EY 
• Fujitsu 
• Genesys 
• Google 
• HCL 
• HP 
• Intel 
• KPMG 
• liquidhub 
• Mitel 
• Oracle 
• PwC 
• Salesforce 
• Tech Mahindra 
• Unisys 
• Verizon 
• Wipro 

Market Driver 
• Need for Better Conversion Rates and Strategy in Marketing 
Market Challenge 
• Lack of Awareness by Management 
Market Trend 
• Expanding Roles of CMO 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary 
List of Abbreviations 
Scope of the Report 
    03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Service Offerings 
Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
Introduction 
Market Landscape 
06.1 Market Overview 
      06.1.1 Roles of a Digital Transformation Service Provider 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
Market Segmentation by Geography 
    07.1 Global Digital Transformation Services Market by Region 
      07.1.1 Americas 
      07.1.2 EMEA 
      07.1.3 APAC 
Buying Criteria 
08.1.1 Key 
Market Growth Drivers 
Drivers and their Impact 
Market Challenges 
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends 
Trends and their Impact 
Vendor Landscape 
    15.1 Competitive Scenario 
    15.2 Major Key Vendors 
    15.3 Other Prominent Vendors 
 ………..CONTINUED

 

