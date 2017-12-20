Smoothies Global Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

The analysts forecast the global smoothies market to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Smoothies Market

Description

Smoothie is a thick drink made from a blend of fruits/vegetables along with water, yogurt, milk, ice cubes, and sweeteners, such as honey; sugar; and syrup. In addition to blended raw fruits/vegetables, smoothies may also include other ingredients, such as whey powders; herbal supplements; and nutritional supplements. Growing demand for local flavors in soft drinks such as tropical flavors and use of innovative ingredients such as erythritol in soft drinks is expected to increase the consumption of soft drinks during the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of semi-skimmed soft drinks and the use of innovative packaging will boost the sales of soft drinks further.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smoothies market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/volume/value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Smoothies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bolthouse Farms

• Jamba Juice Company

• MTY Food Group

• Smoothie King

• Tropical Smoothie Café

Other prominent vendors

• Daily Harvest

• Dr. Smoothie Brands

• HAPPY PLANET

• innocent

• J Sainsbury

• Naked Juice

• Odwalla

• Robeks

• Smoothies - N - Things Cafe

• Suja Juice

• The Smoothie Company

Market driver

• Increasing number of smoothie outlets

Market challenge

• Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Market trend

• Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

