Enterprise Media Gateways Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

This report studies Enterprise Media Gateways in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
ADTRAN, Inc. (US) 
Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France) 
AudioCodes Ltd. (Israel) 
Avaya, Inc. (US) 
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) 
Dialogic Corporation (US) 
GENBAND (US) 
Grandstream Networks, Inc. (US) 
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) 
Matrix Telecom Solutions (India) 
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (Canada) 
Sonus Networks, Inc. (US) 
ZTE Corporation (China)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
SIP 
VoIP 
Others

By Application, the market can be split into 
Telecom and IT 
Healthcare 
Government Sector 
Media and Entertainment 
Banking and Insurance 
Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

 

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Enterprise Media Gateways 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Enterprise Media Gateways 
1.1.1 Definition of Enterprise Media Gateways 
1.1.2 Specifications of Enterprise Media Gateways 
1.2 Classification of Enterprise Media Gateways 
1.2.1 SIP 
1.2.2 VoIP 
1.2.3 Others 
1.3 Applications of Enterprise Media Gateways 
1.3.1 Telecom and IT 
1.3.2 Healthcare 
1.3.3 Government Sector 
1.3.4 Media and Entertainment 
1.3.5 Banking and Insurance 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Enterprise Media Gateways 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Enterprise Media Gateways 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Enterprise Media Gateways 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Enterprise Media Gateways

…..

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Enterprise Media Gateways 
8.1 ADTRAN, Inc. (US) 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 ADTRAN, Inc. (US) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 ADTRAN, Inc. (US) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France) 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 AudioCodes Ltd. (Israel) 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 AudioCodes Ltd. (Israel) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 AudioCodes Ltd. (Israel) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Avaya, Inc. (US) 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Avaya, Inc. (US) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Avaya, Inc. (US) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) 2016 Enterprise Media Gateways Business Region Distribution Analysis 

 

 Continued…….

 

