On-The-Go - Catering to consumers Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

"TrendSights Analysis: On-The-Go", examines what On-The-Go means as a consumer trend and why it is important, who are likely to be the target audience, how FMCG brands can best capitalize on the trend, and what will be the future outlook for the trend.

Many global consumers feel time-poor because of long working hours, long commuting times, family responsibilities, and active social lives. As a result of this perceived time scarcity consumers are demanding more mobile, convenient, and easy-to-consume products to suit their busy, on-the-go lifestyles. Convenience and portability are now major factors dictating consumer consumption in many developed and emerging countries.

- 61% of global consumers are often or always influenced by time and money constraints when choosing food.

- 57% of global consumers often feel that they do not have enough time to cram in all the things they would like to do in the day.

- 33% of global consumers perceive convenience to be the greatest benefit of online shopping.

- 37% of global consumers said that the most important reason for prioritizing time-saving products and services is the desire to limit stress.

- Understand which audiences are most affected by the On-the-Go trend.

- Compare the presence of this trend in each industry across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.

- See the actions that major brands are taking to get ahead of the greater interest in the On-the-Go trend.

1. Trend snapshot

2. What is On-The-Go?

3. Why is On-The-Go?

4. Who is driving On-The-Go?

5. How can On-The-Go be capitalized on?

6. What Next in On-The-Go?

7. Appendix

