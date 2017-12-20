Storage Management Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global storage management market to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% over the period 2014-2019.

Global Storage Management Market

Description

Over the years, business enterprises worldwide have become increasingly dependent on technology. We expect this trend to intensify.

Storage management is the process of enhancing the efficiency of electronic data storage. It monitors and tracks the performance of storage areas, which enables optimization and proactive management of storage devices. In addition, it maximizes the capacity of storage systems. Thus, storage management helps enterprises discover unused storage space and invalid data so that the latter can be shifted to alternative locations. The technology also helps streamline future storage requirements. The importance of storage management is increasing due to the growing complexity of computing and enterprise data. For instance, the volume of enterprise data is growing at more than 60% annually, and this burgeoning growth requires newer approaches to address its complexity.

Covered in this report

This report provides an overview of the global storage management market. The report also includes market segmentation by geography. In addition, the report also provides an overview of the market’s sub-segments: hardware, software, and services.

The Global Storage Management Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the global storage management market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes the profiles of key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dell

• EMC

• Hitachi Data Systems

• HP

• IBM

• NetApp

Other prominent vendors

• Accenture

• Aptare

• Brocade Communications Systems

• CA Technologies

• Capgemini

• CenturyLink Technologies Solutions

• Cisco Systems

• Coraid

• Data Dynamics

• Datacore

• InfoFort

• Micron Technology

• OASIS Group

• Oracle

• Pivot3

• Pure Storage

• Rackspace

• Redhat

• SanDisk

• Seagate Technology

• Skipton Group

• SolarWinds

• Storage Fusion

• SwiftStack

• Symantec

• Virtual Instruments

• Vmware

Market driver

• Increase in volume of data generated by enterprises

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled and experienced workforce

Market trend

• Unified storage management systems

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Overview of Storage Market

Global Storage Market

Types of Storage

PART 07: Market Segmentation by Geography

Regions

PART 08: Key Leading Countries

PART 09: Market Growth Drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market Challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market Trends

PART 14: Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Major Key vendors

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key Vendor Analysis

Dell

EMC

HP

IBM

NetApp

………..CONTINUED