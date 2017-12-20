Global Tequila 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Tequila Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Tequila Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tequila Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Tequila market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Tequila market by By By Purity, By Grade, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Tequila market.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

Jose Cuervo (Mexico)

Sauza (Mexico)

Patron (US)

Juarez (Mexico)

1800 Tequila (Mexico)

El Jimador Family (Mexico)

Don Julio (Mexico)

Familia Camarena Tequila (Mexico)

Herradura (Mexico)

Zarco (Mexico)

Cazadores (Mexico)

Cabo Tequila (Mexico)

Milagro (Mexico)

Margaritaville (Mexico)

Clase Azul (Mexico)

Avion Tequila (Mexico)

1921 Tequila (Mexico)

4 Copas (Mexico)

Corzo (Mexico)

El Agave Artesanal (Mexico)

Tequila Arette (Mexico)

Don Eduardo (Mexico)

Agave Dos Mil (Mexico)

Aha Toro (Mexico)

Buen Amigo (Mexico)

Campo Azul (Mexico)

Cascahuin Distillery (Mexico)

Compania Tequilera De Arandas (Mexico)

Centinela (Mexico)

Hacienda La Capilla (Mexico)

Key Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main types of products

Tequila Market, by By Purity

100% Tequila

Mixto Tequila

Tequila Market, by Grade

Premium Tequila

Value Tequila

Super-Premium Tequila

High-End Premium Tequila

Tequila Market, by Key Consumer

Supermarkets and Hyper-Markets

On-Trade

Specialist Retailers

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Tequila Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications

Chapter One Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

Chapter Two Tequila Market Overview

2.1 Market Coverage

2.2 Global Tequila Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017

Chapter Three Tequila by Key Players 2012-2017

3.1 Global Tequila Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players 2012-2017

3.2 Global Tequila Revenue Share by Key Players 2012-2017

3.3 Global Key Players Tequila Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Key Players Tequila Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

