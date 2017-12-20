Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022” reports to its Database.

This report studies the global Ocean freight and Air freight market, analyzes and researches the Ocean freight and Air freight development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Nippon Express

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

China Airlines Cargo

FedEx Express

UPS Airlines

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Korean Air Caro

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ocean freight

Air freight

Market segment by Application, Ocean freight and Air freight can be split into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Ocean freight and Air freight

1.1 Ocean freight and Air freight Market Overview

1.1.1 Ocean freight and Air freight Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Ocean freight and Air freight Market by Type

1.3.1 Ocean freight

1.3.2 Air freight

1.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Agricultural

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Beverage

1.4.4 Electronic

1.4.5 Other

2 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Kuehne + Nagel

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 DHL Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 DB Schenker Logistics

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 GEODIS

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Nippon Express

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Damco

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 KWE

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Hitachi Transport

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 China Airlines Cargo

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 FedEx Express

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 UPS Airlines

3.12 Cathay Pacific Cargo

3.13 Korean Air Caro

Continued…….

