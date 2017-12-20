Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds "Usage-Based Insurance Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022"reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Usage-Based Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Usage-Based Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Allianz SE
Insure The Box Ltd
Allstate Corporation
AXA S.A
Mapfre S.A
Progressive Corporation
Desjardins Insurance
Aviva Plc
Metromile
Generali Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)
Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)
Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Market segment by Application, Usage-Based Insurance can be split into

Individual
Enterprise

Table of content:

Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Usage-Based Insurance 
1.1 Usage-Based Insurance Market Overview 
1.1.1 Usage-Based Insurance Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Usage-Based Insurance Market by Type 
1.3.1 Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) 
1.3.2 Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) 
1.3.3 Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD) 
1.4 Usage-Based Insurance Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Individual 
1.4.2 Enterprise

2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Allianz SE 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Insure The Box Ltd 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Allstate Corporation 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 AXA S.A 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Mapfre S.A 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Progressive Corporation 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Desjardins Insurance 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Aviva Plc 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Metromile 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Generali Group 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Usage-Based Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017) 
4.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size by Type (2012-2017) 
4.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 
4.3 Potential Application of Usage-Based Insurance in Future 
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Usage-Based Insurance

5 United States Usage-Based Insurance Development Status and Outlook 
5.1 United States Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (2012-2017) 
5.2 United States Usage-Based Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Usage-Based Insurance Development Status and Outlook 
6.1 EU Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (2012-2017) 
6.2 EU Usage-Based Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan Usage-Based Insurance Development Status and Outlook 
7.1 Japan Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (2012-2017) 
7.2 Japan Usage-Based Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

8 China Usage-Based Insurance Development Status and Outlook 
8.1 China Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (2012-2017) 
8.2 China Usage-Based Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

9 India Usage-Based Insurance Development Status and Outlook 
9.1 India Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (2012-2017) 
9.2 India Usage-Based Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

10 Southeast Asia Usage-Based Insurance Development Status and Outlook 
10.1 Southeast Asia Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (2012-2017) 
10.2 Southeast Asia Usage-Based Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022) 
11.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022) 
11.1.1 United States Usage-Based Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.2 EU Usage-Based Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.3 Japan Usage-Based Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.4 China Usage-Based Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.5 India Usage-Based Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Usage-Based Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022) 
11.3 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

12 Usage-Based Insurance Market Dynamics 
12.1 Usage-Based Insurance Market Opportunities 
12.2 Usage-Based Insurance Challenge and Risk 
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents 
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy 
12.3 Usage-Based Insurance Market Constraints and Threat 
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute 
12.3.2 Government Policy 
12.3.3 Technology Risks 
12.4 Usage-Based Insurance Market Driving Force 
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 
12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis 
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk 
13.1.1 Substitutes 
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry 
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference 
13.3 External Environmental Change 
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations 
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix  

Continuous…

Share This Story
