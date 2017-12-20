School ERP 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.67% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global school ERP market to grow at a CAGR of 13.67% over the period 2014-2019.

Global School ERP Market

Description

ERP software refers to business management solutions that enable organizations integrate business operations, such as product planning, product development, manufacturing processes, inventory control, and distribution for optimal management. ERP software catering to the needs and requirements of schools has attracted the attention of the education sector. Various modules of ERP software can be purchased as stand-alone offerings or as embedded offerings. Each of these modules pertain to operational functions, such as accounts, HR, fees, transportation, examinations, and attendance. Thus, the software helps streamline organization-wide data extracted from various departments. This can help schools improve their performance and internal functioning by automating tasks and activities that streamline work processes.

Covered in this report

This report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global school ERP market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate overall market size and vendor shares, the report considers revenue generated from the issue of software licenses, support and maintenance, and subscriptions to K-12 schools. It considers the revenue generated by ERP software through both SaaS-based and on-premises models. It does not consider open-source ERP software. The following ERP modules were considered while calculating revenue: finance, HR, student management, and others.

The Global School ERP Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW; it also covers the landscape of the global school ERP market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Key vendors

• Infor

• NetSuite

• Oracle

• Panacea

• Unit4

Other prominent vendors

• Concur Technologies

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Jenzabar

• Kronos

• Totvs

• Workday

• WorkForce Software

Market driver

• Simplification of management in schools

Market challenge

• Inability to integrate with traditional systems

Market trend

• Rise in faculty training

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market overview

03.2 Product offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market research process

04.2 Research methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Market overview

06.1.1 Evolution of ERP

06.2 Market size and forecast

06.3 Five forces analysis

Market Segmentation by Module

07.1 Global School ERP Market by Module

07.2 Global School ERP Market by Finance Module

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global School ERP Market by HR Module

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Global School ERP Market by Student Management Module

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.5 Global School ERP Market by Others Module

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Geographical Segmentation

08.1 Global School ERP Market by Geographical Segmentation

08.2 School ERP Market in North America

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 School ERP Market in Europe

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 School ERP Market in APAC Region

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 School ERP Market in ROW

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Buying Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Trends and their Impact

………..CONTINUED