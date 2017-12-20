Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

School ERP 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.67% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global school ERP market to grow at a CAGR of 13.67% over the period 2014-2019.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global School ERP Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global School ERP Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

ERP software refers to business management solutions that enable organizations integrate business operations, such as product planning, product development, manufacturing processes, inventory control, and distribution for optimal management. ERP software catering to the needs and requirements of schools has attracted the attention of the education sector. Various modules of ERP software can be purchased as stand-alone offerings or as embedded offerings. Each of these modules pertain to operational functions, such as accounts, HR, fees, transportation, examinations, and attendance. Thus, the software helps streamline organization-wide data extracted from various departments. This can help schools improve their performance and internal functioning by automating tasks and activities that streamline work processes.

Covered in this report 
This report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global school ERP market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate overall market size and vendor shares, the report considers revenue generated from the issue of software licenses, support and maintenance, and subscriptions to K-12 schools. It considers the revenue generated by ERP software through both SaaS-based and on-premises models. It does not consider open-source ERP software. The following ERP modules were considered while calculating revenue: finance, HR, student management, and others.

 

The Global School ERP Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW; it also covers the landscape of the global school ERP market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions 
• APAC 
• Europe 
• North America 
• ROW

Key vendors 
• Infor 
• NetSuite 
• Oracle 
• Panacea 
• Unit4

Other prominent vendors 
• Concur Technologies 
• Cornerstone OnDemand 
• Jenzabar 
• Kronos 
• Totvs 
• Workday 
• WorkForce Software 

Market driver 
• Simplification of management in schools 
Market challenge 
• Inability to integrate with traditional systems 
Market trend 
• Rise in faculty training 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
    03.1 Market overview

    03.2 Product offerings

Market Research Methodology
    04.1 Market research process

    04.2 Research methodology

Introduction
Market Landscape
    06.1 Market overview

      06.1.1 Evolution of ERP

    06.2 Market size and forecast

    06.3 Five forces analysis

Market Segmentation by Module
    07.1 Global School ERP Market by Module

    07.2 Global School ERP Market by Finance Module

      07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

    07.3 Global School ERP Market by HR Module

      07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

    07.4 Global School ERP Market by Student Management Module

      07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

    07.5 Global School ERP Market by Others Module

      07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Geographical Segmentation
    08.1 Global School ERP Market by Geographical Segmentation

    08.2 School ERP Market in North America

      08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

    08.3 School ERP Market in Europe

      08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

    08.4 School ERP Market in APAC Region

      08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

    08.5 School ERP Market in ROW

      08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
………..CONTINUED

 

Visit Newsroom
