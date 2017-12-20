School ERP 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.67% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global school ERP market to grow at a CAGR of 13.67% over the period 2014-2019.
Global School ERP Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global School ERP Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
ERP software refers to business management solutions that enable organizations integrate business operations, such as product planning, product development, manufacturing processes, inventory control, and distribution for optimal management. ERP software catering to the needs and requirements of schools has attracted the attention of the education sector. Various modules of ERP software can be purchased as stand-alone offerings or as embedded offerings. Each of these modules pertain to operational functions, such as accounts, HR, fees, transportation, examinations, and attendance. Thus, the software helps streamline organization-wide data extracted from various departments. This can help schools improve their performance and internal functioning by automating tasks and activities that streamline work processes.
Covered in this report
This report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global school ERP market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate overall market size and vendor shares, the report considers revenue generated from the issue of software licenses, support and maintenance, and subscriptions to K-12 schools. It considers the revenue generated by ERP software through both SaaS-based and on-premises models. It does not consider open-source ERP software. The following ERP modules were considered while calculating revenue: finance, HR, student management, and others.
The Global School ERP Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW; it also covers the landscape of the global school ERP market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
Key vendors
• Infor
• NetSuite
• Oracle
• Panacea
• Unit4
Other prominent vendors
• Concur Technologies
• Cornerstone OnDemand
• Jenzabar
• Kronos
• Totvs
• Workday
• WorkForce Software
Market driver
• Simplification of management in schools
Market driver
• Simplification of management in schools
Market challenge
• Inability to integrate with traditional systems
Market challenge
• Inability to integrate with traditional systems
Market trend
• Rise in faculty training
Market trend
• Rise in faculty training
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
