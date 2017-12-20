Wireless Video Surveillance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.35% and Forecast to 2019

Wise.Guy.

About Wireless Video Surveillance

Video surveillance is the process of monitoring or observing the activities, behavior, or movements of individuals or groups, for enhanced security. It is used by retail stores, government departments, hospitals, transportation and logistics companies, and law enforcement agencies. However, video surveillance requires strong network infrastructure for efficient data transmission, which incurs high TCO. These includes replacement and upgrading costs of video surveillance equipment, cost to maintain network infrastructure, and cost of hiring professional expertise. Wireless video surveillance connects wireless network access points to surveillance equipment such as cameras, storage devices, and video recorders for efficient monitoring from a remote location and negates the need of investment in network infrastructure.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global wireless video surveillance market to grow at a CAGR of 21.35% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless video surveillance market for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wireless video surveillance solutions.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the market. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market and outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key emerging trends.

Technavio's report, the Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the global wireless video surveillance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors.

Key Regions

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

Key Vendors

• Axis Communications

• Bosch Security Systems

• Cisco Systems

• Hikvision

Other Prominent Vendors

• Frontpoint Security

• MicroPower Technologies

• Motorola Solutions

• NICE Systems

• Pelco

• Proxim Wireless

• Seon

• Tyco

Market Driver

• Increased Demand for Wireless Network Infrastructure

Market Challenge

• Lack of Professional Expertise

Market Trend

• Emergence of Wireless IP Surveillance

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Description

06.1 Working of Wireless Video Surveillance Systems

06.2 Network Topologies

07. Market Landscape

07.1 Market Overview

07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.2 Five Forces Analysis

08. IoT: A Major Driver

09. Storage: A Major Challenge

10. Product Life Cycle Analysis

11. Geographical Segmentation

11.1 Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019

11.1.1 Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019 ($ millions)

11.1.2 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in Americas

11.1.3 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in EMEA

11.1.4 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in APAC

12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness by Geographical Segmentation

13. Buying Criteria

14. Market Growth Drivers

15. Drivers and their Impact

16. Market Challenges

17. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

18. Market Trends

19. Trends and their Impact

20. Vendor Landscape

20.1 Competitive Scenario

20.2 Vendor Analysis

20.2.1 Comparison among Vendors Based on Geographical Presence

20.3 Other Prominent Vendors

21. Key Vendor Analysis

21.1 Axis Communications

21.1.1 Key Facts

21.1.2 Business Overview

21.1.3 Key Products

21.1.4 Customer Segmentation

21.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

21.1.6 Business Strategy

21.1.7 Recent Developments

21.1.8 SWOT Analysis

21.2 Bosch Security Systems

21.2.1 Key Facts

21.2.2 Business Overview

21.2.3 Product Segmentation

21.2.4 SWOT Analysis

21.3 Cisco Systems

21.3.1 Key Facts

21.3.2 Business Overview

21.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue

21.3.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue

21.3.5 Business Strategy

21.3.6 Key Information

21.3.7 SWOT Analysis

21.4 Hikvision

21.4.1 Key Facts

21.4.2 Business Overview

21.4.3 Products 2013

21.4.4 Distribution Partners 2013

21.4.5 Business Strategy

21.4.6 Recent Developments

21.4.7 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

