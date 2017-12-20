Wireless Video Surveillance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.35% and Forecast to 2019
About Wireless Video Surveillance
Video surveillance is the process of monitoring or observing the activities, behavior, or movements of individuals or groups, for enhanced security. It is used by retail stores, government departments, hospitals, transportation and logistics companies, and law enforcement agencies. However, video surveillance requires strong network infrastructure for efficient data transmission, which incurs high TCO. These includes replacement and upgrading costs of video surveillance equipment, cost to maintain network infrastructure, and cost of hiring professional expertise. Wireless video surveillance connects wireless network access points to surveillance equipment such as cameras, storage devices, and video recorders for efficient monitoring from a remote location and negates the need of investment in network infrastructure.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global wireless video surveillance market to grow at a CAGR of 21.35% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless video surveillance market for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wireless video surveillance solutions.
The market is segmented on the basis of geography into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the market. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market and outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key emerging trends.
Technavio's report, the Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the global wireless video surveillance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors.
Key Regions
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
Key Vendors
• Axis Communications
• Bosch Security Systems
• Cisco Systems
• Hikvision
Other Prominent Vendors
• Frontpoint Security
• MicroPower Technologies
• Motorola Solutions
• NICE Systems
• Pelco
• Proxim Wireless
• Seon
• Tyco
Market Driver
• Increased Demand for Wireless Network Infrastructure
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Lack of Professional Expertise
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Emergence of Wireless IP Surveillance
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Description
06.1 Working of Wireless Video Surveillance Systems
06.2 Network Topologies
07. Market Landscape
07.1 Market Overview
07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.2 Five Forces Analysis
08. IoT: A Major Driver
09. Storage: A Major Challenge
10. Product Life Cycle Analysis
11. Geographical Segmentation
11.1 Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019
11.1.1 Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019 ($ millions)
11.1.2 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in Americas
11.1.3 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in EMEA
11.1.4 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in APAC
12. Market Attractiveness
12.1 Market Attractiveness by Geographical Segmentation
13. Buying Criteria
14. Market Growth Drivers
15. Drivers and their Impact
16. Market Challenges
17. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
18. Market Trends
19. Trends and their Impact
20. Vendor Landscape
20.1 Competitive Scenario
20.2 Vendor Analysis
20.2.1 Comparison among Vendors Based on Geographical Presence
20.3 Other Prominent Vendors
21. Key Vendor Analysis
21.1 Axis Communications
21.1.1 Key Facts
21.1.2 Business Overview
21.1.3 Key Products
21.1.4 Customer Segmentation
21.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
21.1.6 Business Strategy
21.1.7 Recent Developments
21.1.8 SWOT Analysis
21.2 Bosch Security Systems
21.2.1 Key Facts
21.2.2 Business Overview
21.2.3 Product Segmentation
21.2.4 SWOT Analysis
21.3 Cisco Systems
21.3.1 Key Facts
21.3.2 Business Overview
21.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue
21.3.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue
21.3.5 Business Strategy
21.3.6 Key Information
21.3.7 SWOT Analysis
21.4 Hikvision
21.4.1 Key Facts
21.4.2 Business Overview
21.4.3 Products 2013
21.4.4 Distribution Partners 2013
21.4.5 Business Strategy
21.4.6 Recent Developments
21.4.7 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
