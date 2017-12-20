Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Wireless Video Surveillance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.35% and Forecast to 2019

About Wireless Video Surveillance 
Video surveillance is the process of monitoring or observing the activities, behavior, or movements of individuals or groups, for enhanced security. It is used by retail stores, government departments, hospitals, transportation and logistics companies, and law enforcement agencies. However, video surveillance requires strong network infrastructure for efficient data transmission, which incurs high TCO. These includes replacement and upgrading costs of video surveillance equipment, cost to maintain network infrastructure, and cost of hiring professional expertise. Wireless video surveillance connects wireless network access points to surveillance equipment such as cameras, storage devices, and video recorders for efficient monitoring from a remote location and negates the need of investment in network infrastructure. 
Technavio's analysts forecast the global wireless video surveillance market to grow at a CAGR of 21.35% over the period 2014-2019. 
Covered in this Report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless video surveillance market for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wireless video surveillance solutions. 
The market is segmented on the basis of geography into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. 
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the market. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market and outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key emerging trends. 
Technavio's report, the Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the global wireless video surveillance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors. 
Key Regions 
• Americas 
• EMEA 
• APAC 
Key Vendors 
• Axis Communications 
• Bosch Security Systems 
• Cisco Systems 
• Hikvision 
Other Prominent Vendors 

• Frontpoint Security 
• MicroPower Technologies 
• Motorola Solutions 
• NICE Systems 
• Pelco 
• Proxim Wireless 
• Seon 
• Tyco 

Market Driver 
• Increased Demand for Wireless Network Infrastructure 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Market Challenge 
• Lack of Professional Expertise 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Market Trend 
• Emergence of Wireless IP Surveillance 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 Table of Contents:

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Product Offerings 
04. Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. Market Description 
    06.1 Working of Wireless Video Surveillance Systems 
    06.2 Network Topologies 
07. Market Landscape 
    07.1 Market Overview 
      07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.2 Five Forces Analysis 
08. IoT: A Major Driver 
09. Storage: A Major Challenge 
10. Product Life Cycle Analysis 
11. Geographical Segmentation 
    11.1 Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019 
      11.1.1 Global Wireless Video Surveillance Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019 ($ millions) 
      11.1.2 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in Americas 
      11.1.3 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in EMEA 
      11.1.4 Wireless Video Surveillance Market in APAC 
12. Market Attractiveness 
    12.1 Market Attractiveness by Geographical Segmentation 
13. Buying Criteria 
14. Market Growth Drivers 
15. Drivers and their Impact 
16. Market Challenges 
17. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
18. Market Trends 
19. Trends and their Impact 
20. Vendor Landscape 
    20.1 Competitive Scenario 
    20.2 Vendor Analysis 
      20.2.1 Comparison among Vendors Based on Geographical Presence 
    20.3 Other Prominent Vendors 
21. Key Vendor Analysis 
    21.1 Axis Communications 
      21.1.1 Key Facts 
      21.1.2 Business Overview 
      21.1.3 Key Products 
      21.1.4 Customer Segmentation 
      21.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      21.1.6 Business Strategy 
      21.1.7 Recent Developments 
      21.1.8 SWOT Analysis 
    21.2 Bosch Security Systems 
      21.2.1 Key Facts 
      21.2.2 Business Overview 
      21.2.3 Product Segmentation 
      21.2.4 SWOT Analysis 
    21.3 Cisco Systems 
      21.3.1 Key Facts 
      21.3.2 Business Overview 
      21.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 
      21.3.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 
      21.3.5 Business Strategy 
      21.3.6 Key Information 
      21.3.7 SWOT Analysis 
    21.4 Hikvision 
      21.4.1 Key Facts 
      21.4.2 Business Overview 
      21.4.3 Products 2013 
      21.4.4 Distribution Partners 2013 
      21.4.5 Business Strategy 
      21.4.6 Recent Developments 
      21.4.7 SWOT Analysis 
 Continued…….

 

