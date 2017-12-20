Hybrid Electric Vehicles 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.55% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the HEVs market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% over the period 2014-2019.

US Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market

Description

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market in the US 2015-2019

HEVs combine two energy sources: mechanical (ICE) and electrical. The size of a gasoline engine in HEVs is smaller than that in traditional vehicles. The combination of the two power sources helps achieve better fuel economy and performance. HEVs use efficient technologies such as regenerative braking that charges the battery by converting kinetic energy into electric energy. Many HEVs have start-stop systems that shut down the ICE when idle and restart it when needed, thereby reducing idle emissions.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the HEVs market in the US for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit shipments of hybrid electric cars in the market.

The HEVs Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Region

• US

Key Vendors

• Ford Motor

• Honda Motor

• Hyundai Motor

• Toyota

• Volkswagen

Other Prominent Vendors

• Daimler

• General Motors

• Mazda

• Mitsubishi

• Nissan Motors

Market Driver

• High Conversion Efficiency of Li-ion-fueled HEVs



Market Challenge

• Threat from PHEVs



Market Trend

• Emergence of HEVs with Remote Monitoring Systems



Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

