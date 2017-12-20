Hybrid Electric Vehicles 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.55% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the HEVs market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% over the period 2014-2019.
PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
US Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market in the US 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
HEVs combine two energy sources: mechanical (ICE) and electrical. The size of a gasoline engine in HEVs is smaller than that in traditional vehicles. The combination of the two power sources helps achieve better fuel economy and performance. HEVs use efficient technologies such as regenerative braking that charges the battery by converting kinetic energy into electric energy. Many HEVs have start-stop systems that shut down the ICE when idle and restart it when needed, thereby reducing idle emissions.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the HEVs market in the US for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit shipments of hybrid electric cars in the market.
The HEVs Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/102535-hybrid-electric-vehicles-market-in-the-us-2015-2019
Key Region
• US
Key Vendors
• Ford Motor
• Honda Motor
• Hyundai Motor
• Toyota
• Volkswagen
Other Prominent Vendors
• Daimler
• General Motors
• Mazda
• Mitsubishi
• Nissan Motors
Market Driver
• High Conversion Efficiency of Li-ion-fueled HEVs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Threat from PHEVs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Emergence of HEVs with Remote Monitoring Systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/102535-hybrid-electric-vehicles-market-in-the-us-2015-2019
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Automotive Industry in US
06.1.2 US Insight
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Battery Type
07.1 HEVs Market in US by Battery Type 2014-2019
07.2 HEVs Market in US by Li-ion Battery
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 HEVs Market in US by Other Battery
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
15.1 Competitive Scenario
15.2 Market Share Analysis 2014
15.2.1 Ford
15.2.2 Honda
15.2.3 Hyundai
15.2.4 Toyota
15.2.5 Volkswagen
15.3 Other Prominent Vendors
………..CONTINUED
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here