Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.55% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the HEVs market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% over the period 2014-2019. 

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

US Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market in the US 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

HEVs combine two energy sources: mechanical (ICE) and electrical. The size of a gasoline engine in HEVs is smaller than that in traditional vehicles. The combination of the two power sources helps achieve better fuel economy and performance. HEVs use efficient technologies such as regenerative braking that charges the battery by converting kinetic energy into electric energy. Many HEVs have start-stop systems that shut down the ICE when idle and restart it when needed, thereby reducing idle emissions. 


Covered in this Report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the HEVs market in the US for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit shipments of hybrid electric cars in the market. 

The HEVs Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 

 

Get sample Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/102535-hybrid-electric-vehicles-market-in-the-us-2015-2019

 

Key Region 
• US 

Key Vendors 
• Ford Motor 
• Honda Motor 
• Hyundai Motor 
• Toyota 
• Volkswagen 

Other Prominent Vendors 
• Daimler 
• General Motors 
• Mazda 
• Mitsubishi 
• Nissan Motors 

Market Driver 
• High Conversion Efficiency of Li-ion-fueled HEVs 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Market Challenge 
• Threat from PHEVs 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Market Trend 
• Emergence of HEVs with Remote Monitoring Systems 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/102535-hybrid-electric-vehicles-market-in-the-us-2015-2019

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary 
List of Abbreviations 
Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Product Offerings 
Market Research Methodology
    04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
Introduction 
Market Landscape
    06.1 Market Overview 
      06.1.1 Automotive Industry in US 
      06.1.2 US Insight 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
Market Segmentation by Battery Type 
07.1 HEVs Market in US by Battery Type 2014-2019 
    07.2 HEVs Market in US by Li-ion Battery 
      07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.3 HEVs Market in US by Other Battery 
      07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast 
Buying Criteria 
Market Growth Drivers 
Drivers and their Impact 
Market Challenges 
Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
Market Trends 
Trends and their Impact 
Vendor Landscape 
15.1 Competitive Scenario 
    15.2 Market Share Analysis 2014 
      15.2.1 Ford 
      15.2.2 Honda 
      15.2.3 Hyundai 
      15.2.4 Toyota 
      15.2.5 Volkswagen 
    15.3 Other Prominent Vendors 
………..CONTINUED

 

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Heat Exchanger Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023
Global Nisin Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022
Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
View All Stories From This Author