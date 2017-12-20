TV Ad-spending 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.52 % and Forecast to 2019
About TV Ad Spending
TV advertising enables advertisers to create awareness about their products and influence the buying decision of consumers. Since TV is the most widely viewed medium worldwide, advertisers are drawn to this medium of advertising. Advertising on TV can be done using traditional commercial channels or multichannel campaigns. Advertisers have increased their spending on TV advertising owing to a rise in consumer confidence.
The global TV ad spending market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global TV ad spending market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from advertising through mediums such as free-to-air and multichannel TV. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading vendors in the market.
Key Regions
• APAC
• Latin America
• North America
• ROI
• Western Europe
Key Vendors
• American Express
• Comcast
• Ford
• P&G
• Pfizer
• Verizon Communications
Other Prominent Vendors
• AT&T
• Chrysler
• General Motors
• Johnson & Johnson
• JP Morgan Chase
• L’Oreal
• Nissan
• Time Warner
• Toyota
• Walt Disney
Market Driver
• TV Advertisements with Digital Touch Points
Market Challenge
• Increase in Time Spent on Digital Media
Market Trend
• Subscription-based Models
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Customer segments
03.2.1 Advertising Agencies
03.2.2 Brand Managers
03.2.3 Marketing Professionals
03.3 Definitions
03.3.1 Free-to-air
03.3.2 Multichannel TV
03.3.3 Linear TV
03.3.4 Living Room TV
03.3.5 Dynamic Linear TV
03.4 Base year
03.5 Vendor segmentation
03.6 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Technology
07.1 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Technology 2014-2019
07.2 Global Free to Air TV Ad-spending Market
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Multichannel TV Ad-spending Market
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
Market Segmentation by Medium
08.1 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Medium 2014-2019
08.2 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Linear TV
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Global TV Ad-spending Market by PC
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Smartphones
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Living Rooms TV
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.6 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Tablets
08.6.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.7 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Dynamic Linear TV
08.7.1 Market Size and Forecast
Geographical Segmentation
Key Leading Countries
10.1 US
10.2 China
10.3 Japan
10.4 Top 10 Leading Countries by Market Share in terms of Ad-spending
Buying Criteria
Vendor Landscape
12.1 Competitive Scenario
12.2 Competitive Analysis
12.3 Leading Agencies 2014
12.4 Other Prominent Spenders
Key Vendor Analysis
13.1 American Express
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Overview
13.1.3 Business Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2014
13.1.4 Business Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2013 and 2014
13.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2014
13.1.6 Business Strategy
13.1.7 Recent Developments
13.1.8 SWOT Analysis
13.2 Comcast
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Overview
13.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
13.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
13.2.5 Business Strategy
13.2.6 Recent Developments
13.2.7 SWOT Analysis
13.3 Ford Motor
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Overview
13.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
13.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
13.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
13.3.6 Business Strategy
13.3.7 Recent Developments
13.3.8 SWOT Analysis
13.4 Pfizer
Continued…….
