TV Ad-spending 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.52 % and Forecast to 2019

Global TV Ad Spending Market 2015-2019

December 20, 2017

About TV Ad Spending 
TV advertising enables advertisers to create awareness about their products and influence the buying decision of consumers. Since TV is the most widely viewed medium worldwide, advertisers are drawn to this medium of advertising. Advertising on TV can be done using traditional commercial channels or multichannel campaigns. Advertisers have increased their spending on TV advertising owing to a rise in consumer confidence.

The global TV ad spending market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global TV ad spending market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from advertising through mediums such as free-to-air and multichannel TV. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading vendors in the market.

Key Regions 
• APAC 
• Latin America 
• North America 
• ROI 
• Western Europe

Key Vendors 
• American Express 
• Comcast 
• Ford 
• P&G 
• Pfizer 
• Verizon Communications

Other Prominent Vendors 
• AT&T 
• Chrysler 
• General Motors 
• Johnson & Johnson 
• JP Morgan Chase 
• L’Oreal 
• Nissan 
• Time Warner 
• Toyota 
• Walt Disney

 

Market Driver 
• TV Advertisements with Digital Touch Points 
Market Challenge 
• Increase in Time Spent on Digital Media 
Market Trend 
• Subscription-based Models 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 Table of Contents:

Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
    03.1 Market Overview

    03.2 Customer segments

      03.2.1 Advertising Agencies

      03.2.2 Brand Managers

      03.2.3 Marketing Professionals

    03.3 Definitions

      03.3.1 Free-to-air

      03.3.2 Multichannel TV

      03.3.3 Linear TV

      03.3.4 Living Room TV

      03.3.5 Dynamic Linear TV

    03.4 Base year

    03.5 Vendor segmentation

    03.6 Product Offerings

Market Research Methodology
    04.1 Market Research Process

    04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction
Market Landscape
    06.1 Market Overview

    06.2 Market Size and Forecast

    06.3 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology
    07.1 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Technology 2014-2019

    07.2 Global Free to Air TV Ad-spending Market

      07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

    07.3 Global Multichannel TV Ad-spending Market

      07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Medium
    08.1 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Medium 2014-2019

    08.2 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Linear TV

      08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

    08.3 Global TV Ad-spending Market by PC

      08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

    08.4 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Smartphones

      08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

    08.5 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Living Rooms TV

      08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

    08.6 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Tablets

      08.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

    08.7 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Dynamic Linear TV

      08.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

Geographical Segmentation
Key Leading Countries
    10.1 US

    10.2 China

    10.3 Japan

    10.4 Top 10 Leading Countries by Market Share in terms of Ad-spending

Buying Criteria
Vendor Landscape
    12.1 Competitive Scenario

    12.2 Competitive Analysis

    12.3 Leading Agencies 2014

    12.4 Other Prominent Spenders

Key Vendor Analysis
    13.1 American Express

      13.1.1 Key Facts

      13.1.2 Business Overview

      13.1.3 Business Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2014

      13.1.4 Business Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2013 and 2014

      13.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2014

      13.1.6 Business Strategy

      13.1.7 Recent Developments

      13.1.8 SWOT Analysis

    13.2 Comcast

      13.2.1 Key Facts

      13.2.2 Business Overview

      13.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      13.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

      13.2.5 Business Strategy

      13.2.6 Recent Developments

      13.2.7 SWOT Analysis

    13.3 Ford Motor

      13.3.1 Key Facts

      13.3.2 Business Overview

      13.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      13.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

      13.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      13.3.6 Business Strategy

      13.3.7 Recent Developments

      13.3.8 SWOT Analysis

    13.4 Pfizer

 Continued…….

 

