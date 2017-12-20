TV Ad-spending 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.52 % and Forecast to 2019

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global TV Ad Spending Market 2015-2019” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

About TV Ad Spending

TV advertising enables advertisers to create awareness about their products and influence the buying decision of consumers. Since TV is the most widely viewed medium worldwide, advertisers are drawn to this medium of advertising. Advertising on TV can be done using traditional commercial channels or multichannel campaigns. Advertisers have increased their spending on TV advertising owing to a rise in consumer confidence.

The global TV ad spending market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global TV ad spending market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from advertising through mediums such as free-to-air and multichannel TV. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading vendors in the market.

Key Regions

• APAC

• Latin America

• North America

• ROI

• Western Europe

Key Vendors

• American Express

• Comcast

• Ford

• P&G

• Pfizer

• Verizon Communications

Other Prominent Vendors

• AT&T

• Chrysler

• General Motors

• Johnson & Johnson

• JP Morgan Chase

• L’Oreal

• Nissan

• Time Warner

• Toyota

• Walt Disney

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/118532-global-tv-ad-spending-market-2015-2019

Market Driver

• TV Advertisements with Digital Touch Points

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Increase in Time Spent on Digital Media

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Subscription-based Models

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Customer segments

03.2.1 Advertising Agencies

03.2.2 Brand Managers

03.2.3 Marketing Professionals

03.3 Definitions

03.3.1 Free-to-air

03.3.2 Multichannel TV

03.3.3 Linear TV

03.3.4 Living Room TV

03.3.5 Dynamic Linear TV

03.4 Base year

03.5 Vendor segmentation

03.6 Product Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

07.1 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Technology 2014-2019

07.2 Global Free to Air TV Ad-spending Market

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global Multichannel TV Ad-spending Market

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Medium

08.1 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Medium 2014-2019

08.2 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Linear TV

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 Global TV Ad-spending Market by PC

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Smartphones

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Living Rooms TV

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.6 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Tablets

08.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.7 Global TV Ad-spending Market by Dynamic Linear TV

08.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

Geographical Segmentation

Key Leading Countries

10.1 US

10.2 China

10.3 Japan

10.4 Top 10 Leading Countries by Market Share in terms of Ad-spending

Buying Criteria

Vendor Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.2 Competitive Analysis

12.3 Leading Agencies 2014

12.4 Other Prominent Spenders

Key Vendor Analysis

13.1 American Express

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Overview

13.1.3 Business Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2014

13.1.4 Business Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2013 and 2014

13.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense 2014

13.1.6 Business Strategy

13.1.7 Recent Developments

13.1.8 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Comcast

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Overview

13.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

13.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

13.2.5 Business Strategy

13.2.6 Recent Developments

13.2.7 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Ford Motor

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Overview

13.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

13.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

13.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

13.3.6 Business Strategy

13.3.7 Recent Developments

13.3.8 SWOT Analysis

13.4 Pfizer

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/118532-global-tv-ad-spending-market-2015-2019

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)